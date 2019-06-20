An enforcement sweep by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Unit Wednesday targeting sales of alcohol and tobacco to minors found only one commercial establishment in non-compliance. Pik N Run at 829 Tamiami Trail sold alcohol to a minor investigative aide. The clerk was issued a notice to appear, and the violation was forwarded to the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.
Compliance checks were done on 13 commercial establishments licensed to sell alcohol and tobacco products throughout Charlotte County.
The 12 establishments in compliance included Circle K at 41 Tamiami Trail; Race Trac at 1529 El Jobean Road; Pik N Run at 20101 Peachland Blvd.; Walmart at 375 Kings Highway; Walmart Liquor at 375 Kings Highway; Save a Lot at 1825 Tamiami Trail; Circle K at 1783 Tamiami Trail; Target at 1400 Tamiami Trail; Walmart at 1529 El Jobean Road; and Dollar General at 20657 Kenilworth Blvd.
