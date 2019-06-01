A reception was recently held for the Open Aqueous Watercolor exhibit at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., in Punta Gorda.
The exhibit runs through June 7.
The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society presents the exhibit, which features watercolorists from southwest Florida.
According to the Visual Arts Center’s website, exhibits are always free to explore original works of art created by local artists.
“Most art is for sale, making our galleries a fantastic place to find a new piece for your home or office,” the website states.
For more information visit: visualart center.org/pages/gallery-exhibit-schedule.
