Cutting the mural's ribbon

Cutting the mural's ribbon Thursday in Punta Gorda are Brandi Ball (front row from left), Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance, Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, Artist Skip Dyrda, Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke, Punta Gorda Historical Mural Society Director Carol Nielsen, Punta Gorda City Council Member Debby Carey, and Punta Gorda Historical Mural Society President Carol Gaylord.

 SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

PUNTA GORDA — A crowd gathered to glimpse Thursday at a new mural under the U.S. 41 South Bridge between Hurricane Charley's and the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

Artist Skip Dyrda cut a ribbon, marking the official unveiling of his latest work “Tales from the Harbor.”

Punta Gorda city officials attended, including Mayor Nancy Prafke and Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. Other city and county leaders were also present.

Society President Carol Gaylord explained the research that went into making the mural, and Dyrda announced plans for a future project at the new Punta Gorda Library.

You can visit the mural now, too.

For more information on the Punta Gorda Historical Mural Society, visit www.puntagordamurals.org

