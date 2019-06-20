PUNTA GORDA — A crowd gathered to glimpse Thursday at a new mural under the U.S. 41 South Bridge between Hurricane Charley's and the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Artist Skip Dyrda cut a ribbon, marking the official unveiling of his latest work “Tales from the Harbor.”
Punta Gorda city officials attended, including Mayor Nancy Prafke and Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. Other city and county leaders were also present.
Society President Carol Gaylord explained the research that went into making the mural, and Dyrda announced plans for a future project at the new Punta Gorda Library.
You can visit the mural now, too.
For more information on the Punta Gorda Historical Mural Society, visit www.puntagordamurals.org
