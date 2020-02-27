PUNTA GORDA — The 13th annual Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Laishley Park.
Hosted by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, the culinary festival is expected to attract a large crowd, as in previous years, and is planned to be held rain or shine.
Punta Gorda Rotary Club President James Williams said attendance has grown over the years, as have the number of participating restaurants.
"In 2018 the attendance was around 2,000 and we had about 20 restaurants," Williams said. "In 2019 attendance was 4,000 with 27 restaurants. This year we have 31 restaurants (had 35, but four dropped out just in the last two weeks because of staffing problems or family problems) and we expect 5,000 attendees."
Williams was the event director last year and the director this year is the club's president-elect, Darcy Hanley.
Attendees will enjoy economically priced tastes of signature dishes and music all day with three live bands. The BoogieMen will be playing on the main stage, complimented by the Tike Tom and AJ and the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band.
"We are proud to have Publix Supermarkets as our presenting Iron Chef sponsor for the festival, Williams said. "Publix Apron Chefs will be offering cooking demonstrations, giving out recipes and more, and the Publix Kid’s Tent will be next to the Kid’s Fun Zone."
The Taste will feature more than 80 vendors of all types, selling desserts, arts, crafts, ice cream, lemonade, specialty ice drinks, as well as local nonprofits.
"In the past two years we've tried to reach out beyond just Punta Gorda and include restaurants from the Port Charlotte area," Williams said. "This year we have 15 restaurants from Punta Gorda and 16 restaurants from the Port Charlotte area. Perhaps the farthest away are Ephesus Mediterranean Grill and Patsy's Caribbean Delight."
The Taste is the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's major annual fundraiser with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to the club foundation, which funds grants to local nonprofits and charitable organizations. In the past three years the Punta Gorda Rotary Club has given $150,000 in grants for community projects and emergency relief.
Tickets are $5 for adults (children under 12 are admitted free) and may be purchased at the entrance or at www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-punta-gorda-and-beyond-tickets-63889335723.
Rotary Angel VIP Tickets ($30) are available this year. Purchasers receive drink tickets, covered seating near the main stage, and recognition that they provided an extra bit of “service above self” for Rotary.
For more information, visit www.puntagordarotary.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
