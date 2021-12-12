While many businesses such as restaurants and bars have lost business during the pandemic, the tattoo industry has been booming.
According to IBIS World, which provides industry market research, the demand for tattoos is expected to increase by 23.2% in 2021, and this year its market size is $1.4 billion.
Tattoos and piercings "are more popular now than ever," said piercing expert Shaun Rosen at Black Sails Tattoo in Port Charlotte.
Attribute this rise to what is being coined "the pandemic tattoo," in which a person memorializes a loved one, relative, friend, pet, or favorite place by getting their image permanently marked in ink.
This phenomenon has been written about in various media, including the New York Times and the Washingtonian.
Other factors adding to the increase in business are more older folks are getting either their first or next tattoos; some are having color replaced in their faded tattoo art; and others want to cover an old tattoo containing an image or the name of a former partner.
Black Sails Tattoo general manager Tony Canonico said business seemed to explode "when they gave out stimulus checks. Our business just blew up; people were spending the money on tattoos," he said.
The Port Charlotte business also "sees an increase at tax time," when people get their refunds, Canonico added.
And now that tattoos have become acceptable in our society, more people of all ages and from many walks of life, are getting inked.
"Tattoos are less taboo," Canonico explained.
Steve Burnett, who co-owns Tempest Night in Port Charlotte with his wife Kayla, confirmed that more older people are getting tattoos.
One such client was Ellen Brozik, of Port Charlotte, who, at 71, got her first tattoo on Halloween night several years ago, she said.
"My granddaughter Alex Caffey wanted to get all three of us together," she said.
"I always wanted a tattoo," said Brozik, so when her granddaughter contacted her mom Colleen Zak — Brozik's daughter — they headed over to Tempest Night.
"Mine turned out really nice," she said. "It's a sliver of a moon with stars hanging off of it."
The tattoo is in color, with hues of blues and yellow. "But some of the color faded," said Brozik.
Her daughter's tattoo is a red heart with the word "Mom" in it.
Brozik couldn't remember what tattoo her granddaughter got that evening.
Brozik doesn't rule out getting another.
Burnett's oldest clients have been in their 80s; one woman in that age group wanted a heart tattoo, he said.
"My oldest client was an 86-year-old man," he said. "People of all ages come here; the older ones want a tattoo because that was on their bucket list."
His clients range in age from 18 to 65, but most are in their 20s to 40s, he said, adding that lately the number of older people has been rising.
"I've definitely seen a bigger, different group of people getting tattoos over the last 10 years," said Burnett.
He said beside noticing older people getting tattooed, some want more than one, two, or more.
"One couple in the 40 or 50 age range have been getting excessively tattooed."
Canonico said he seen models and actresses sporting tattoos and piercings which at one time would have been unheard of.
"We get a lot of police and first responders," said Rosen.
Jule Rutherford, who is one of Black Sails' artists, said more older people are coming to him for tattoo art. "The oldest person I've ever tattooed was a 78-year-old woman; she got a sea turtle," he revealed.
The largest tattoo he's ever done was on a man in his 50s. His underwater tattoo covered the man's entire back.
Rutherford displayed a photo of the still unfinished tattoo which includes a great white shark, octopus, and various fish as part of an underwater scene the man commissioned.
One of most intricate tattoos Burnett has done was "a 20-hour sleeve," he said. That is when the tattoo covers the entire arm, usually from shoulder to wrist.
Rutherford works with clients who have a particular design in mind. He will sketch it and fine-tune details before transferring the creation to skin.
The youngest person he's tattooed was 16, adding, "I don't like tattooing minors."
Canonico said Black Sails Tattoo and its main store, Sacred Rites Tattoo, also in Port Charlotte, has a strict policy. Persons must be 18, but the shops will tattoo persons 16-17 with a parent's consent.
Age can be a factor in getting a tattoo. Older persons have thinner skin, said Rutherford, and it makes it harder to apply the art.
"Older skin is thin and brittle, and is easy to tear," he said. That affects the quality of the tattoo, which could develop a bruise and a bluish hue surrounding the tattoo. But many older people are still getting them, Rutherford said.
He said the ideal ages to get tattoos are the 20s and 30s, when skin is at its prime.
Maintenance is important after getting a tattoo. One must be diligent for the first few weeks by cleaning the tattooed area several times a day with antibacterial soup, and drying the surface thoroughly before applying lotion.
Before coming in to get a tattoo, "make sure you are well fed, hydrated, and that your skin is moisturized," Rutherford advised. He said dry skin or eczema would affect the quality of the tattoo.
The veteran who wanted a piercing
Black Sails Tattoo has display cases of various "gauges" which are round discs that go into the earlobe to stretch them out. Also for sale are gemstones for those who want a nose piercing.
Sisters Janelly Cascillo and Diana came to Black Sails for Diana to get a nose piercing that would match Janelly's. Watching Rosen at work, the process looked seamless. Later, Cascillo said it didn't hurt.
Rosen has been doing piercings for 15 years all over Florida, he said. He's been in Port Charlotte for seven years.
He said one of the most popular piercings is nostrils which is more popular among women. "For every man, there are 10 women getting them." Men, on the other hand, prefer having their septums pierced, he said.
One of the most touching requests for a piercing came from "an old war veteran," said Rosen.
"He was pushing 80 and had had a tracheotomy. He wanted me to pierce a barbell through it," as whenever he tried to talk, saliva would come through the hole.
He tried to get someone to pierce him for 15 years, said Rosen. After warning the man that it could be dangerous, Rosen went ahead and did the piercing.
"The man cried and hugged me," he said.
Now, the veteran could talk normally and not be embarrassed.
Rosen recalled another memorable piercing: "An elderly woman came in a shuttle bus." She was 89 said "she wanted to feel more beautiful," he recalled. Then she told him she wanted to get her nipples pierced, explaining that "she was on her way out, at the end of her life, and this was on her bucket list."
