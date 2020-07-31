CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Effective July 31, the Charlotte County Tax Collector Murdock Motor Services Agency, located at 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, is temporary closed due to COVID-19.

“The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s office is committed to the safety of our staff and community,” said Tax Collector Vickie Potts. “We have taken multiple measures including installing glass partitions and enhanced professional cleaning for the safety of our customers and staff.

Visit taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov for online service options and additional locations.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments