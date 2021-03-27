The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda office, 410 Taylor St., will be closed Monday until further notice.
Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail or by utilizing the drop box at each of the Tax Collector's locations. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Customers also can go to the Tax Collector kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Supermarket, 19451 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, to renew a vehicle registration and leave with the printed registration and decal in hand. The kiosk is available during regular store hours.
