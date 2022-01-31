PORT CHARLOTTE - When Murdock Middle School teacher Zachary Ward was teaching students about the Holocaust and genocide in November, he decided to do something more than provide lessons from books.
Ward used his contacts with Holocaust museum officials in Naples to have an authentic type of boxcar, used to transport Jewish people to their deaths, brought to his school.
"Some of my students didn't know what the Holocaust was," he said. "If it doesn't seem real, then they (students) can't get the full picture of the injustices."
He wanted students to understand what led up to the Holocaust and that era in history. He said he thought a piece of history they could see might help them better comprehend what happened more than 70 years ago.
The boxcar arrived via flatbed trailer Jan. 24, in time for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
While it is an authentic boxcar from the Nazi era, it is unclear how it was used during World War II.
Ward said he told the students how some 100 men, women and children would be forced into the cattle car for about two days, with no windows, water, toilet or place to sit.
When an eighth-grade student asked how Nazis were able to kill so many people, Ward pointed out latches on both sides of the boxcars that connected them to others, with each holding about 100 people.
He said he told students that hundreds of the cars took the Jews to the death camps, every single day during Hitler's Final Solution - the goal of which was the extermination of Jewish people everywhere.
Ward said he asked students to enter the boxcar and try to imagine what it was like. He said some students chose not to enter, telling him they didn't want to go inside where people may have died or were to be killed.
Some of the students did enter, however, and Ward said they packed in.
"I wanted them to know how it felt to be in the dark, packed together."
One student asked Ward an oft-wondered question:
"Why did they hate the Jews so much?"
Ward told them what historians say: The Jews were considered an "outside group, a minority" and were blamed for Germany's problems.
Complacency by the German people, scapegoating by Hitler and his propaganda led to the Holocaust.
"The incremental steps, such as the ghettos, all led up to what Hitler called the Final Solution," he said was his answer.
The boxcar was taken back its permanent home - South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples.
Ward said he hoped the boxcar and his lessons helped his students to "use their critical thinking skills."
"That's the beauty of social studies — working together, communication, and thinking," he said.
