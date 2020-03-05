Baker Head Start Center teacher Janet Dunbar was named teacher of the month for February.

She received a $250 check from Achieva Credit Union Friday at the school. Achieva also donated $250 to the classroom.

Teacher of the Month in Charlotte County is sponsored by Achieva Credit Union, which partners with Sun Newspapers and Charlotte County Public Schools to spotlight some of the community’s best teachers.

You can nominate your favorite teachers so they have a chance to be in the running. Visit yoursun.com/topteacher to make a nomination.

Teachers are nominated online by their student, peers and parents each month.

