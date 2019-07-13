SUN PHOTO BY LIZ HARDAWAY

Roxanne Sylver (right), a first grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, spent around $1,300 on classroom supplies last year.

This year, though, the Murdock Circle Walmart in Port Charlotte, decided to help teachers out.

Two associates handed out goodie bags, full of scissors, coupons, pens and dry erase markers, to the first 300 teachers to come up to the booth Saturday. There was also cake for all patrons to celebrate teacher appreciation.

“Your (class)room is bare,” Sylver said. “You want to make it nice for you and your kids, and create a loving, creative environment.”

Her colleagues from the school, Amanda Spitalieri (left), also a first grade teacher, and Darlene Deveau (center), an exceptional student education (ESE) teacher, also joined Sylver to collect goodie bags.

“This is really nice,” she continued. “Everything helps.”

The first day of school for Neil Armstrong Elementary is Aug. 12.