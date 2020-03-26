Melissa Crowder is a fifth-grade teacher at Deep Creek Elementary School in Port Charlotte, and she said she’s ready to connect with her students on Monday.
“They provided us with as much as information as I think they can at this point,” Crowder said. “We’ve had a lot of virtual training. My school has passed out almost 400 Chromebooks.”
Crowder said she’ll be using a program called iReady. The students will take a test and it places them on a certain level and gives them practice assignments so they can improve their skills.
Charlotte County teachers are expected to work a full work day, with office hours that allow parents and students to call or send messages if they have questions. That won’t be easy for Crowder, who has a 10-year old daughter and a son in VPK. She’s been working with them all week to follow a regular routine and schedule while she teaches her students.
“It’s a very different situation because some of the parents are still working and others are working from home or they’ve lost their jobs,” Crowder said. “Every situation is different and we don’t know what the students are going through.”
Crowder has been using Google Classroom, a free web service, developed by Google for schools, that aims to simplify creating, distributing, and grading assignments in a paperless way, since school began last fall.
She spent Wednesday and Thursday checking in with parents to see if they have everything they need. She was told school officials are going to be meeting every 15 days to see re-evaluate the situation.
“We’re all trying this out together,” Crowder said. “It’s a learning process for all of us.”
NEW WAYS OF TEACHING
Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio sent a letter out to teachers on Friday afternoon asking them to remain patient throughout this new way of teaching and learning.
“Have patience with your students, as many have never attempted to learn without their mentor, you, looking over their shoulder,” the letter stated. “Please rest up this weekend as Monday, at the very least, will seem like the first day of school, just in a very different way.”
Sarasota County Schools Media Relations Specialist Kelsey Whealy said everything in that district is on schedule.
“Teachers and school leaders were given a draft of the finished plan Wednesday and have been voluntarily submitting feedback,” Whealy said. “Teachers will receive the final ‘ICAN Plan’ from Sarasota County Schools at some point today after the district incorporates necessary changes that were suggested by school leaders and teachers who volunteered feedback. Teachers will receive training on Monday, March 30.”
Sarasota County School Board member Karen Rose said several teachers she’s spoken with are looking forward to connecting with their students on Monday.
“It is my understanding that this (online teaching) is a soft roll out with a lot of flexibility and opportunities for teacher input,” Rose said. “This is ideal to work through any glitches. I saw a message from a parent sharing how excited their elementary student was to hear from their teacher and receive some materials.”
WORKING TO PREPARE
North Port High School Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher Cara Welfar she’s been working 10-hour days to prepare for online teaching next week.
“I’ve already been in touch with my students and sent them videos via email,” Welfar said. “I think they will all do very well because we use so much technology in the classroom already, and they’re comfortable using it.”
Welfar added that teachers will be training on Monday with their immediate supervisors and many will be using Zoom software for video conferencing.
She teaches students who are 14 to 18, many of whom work at Publix and they’re working more shifts than usual.
“Publix is one of our biggest employers,” Welfar said. “They hire and train our students and we really appreciate them. Since they are working more, I am not going to require the students to log in at any specific time. If they’re able to, that is great, but I just can’t ask them to do that.”
Instead she’ll be recording videos and sending the files to her students.
READY MONDAY
DeSoto County Schools Supervisor Adrian Cline said he is confident in staff starting online classes on Monday, March 30.
“The teachers have been in virtual instruction this entire week and it has gone very well,” Cline said. “Our teachers that experienced technical issues have been addressed and the issues have been resolved. We also spent this week getting Chromebooks out to VPK-12 so students have them so they will be prepared for Monday.”
“I’m very confident of our staff and the parents have shown an interest in getting resolved. We are going to try to finish our school year as scheduled, and I applaud our teachers and administrators for their hard work,” Cline added.
Peggy Fear, Head of School at Charlotte Preparatory Montosseri in Port Charlotte, said her teachers started talking about online educating before spring break began.
“We knew the virus could potentially become a problem,” Fear said. “We decided as a collective staff that we wanted our eLearning to be teacher-directed.”
Online learning started on Tuesday at the Montosseri school in Port Charlotte. Teachers have been using Zoom video conferencing software for meetings, and they take videos and send students links, so they can they see their teachers giving the lesson and then they do their work. They are instructed to take a photo of their completed worksheets and have their parents scan and email or take a photo and text it to the teacher.
“All lessons are sent to the child and parents by 7 p.m. the night before so they can prepare ahead of time,” Fear said. “
The students are also encouraged to get 30 minutes of activity daily. Videos of suggested activity are shared so the students get some outdoor time daily.
“They’re following the same schedule as they would as if they were at school,” fear said. “It’s a learning curve for everybody so we all need to be patient.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.