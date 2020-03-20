All Charlotte County and Sarasota County teachers are scheduled to report to their classrooms on Monday, March 23. That plan has caused a surge of panic among some parents and educators.
Several emails and phone calls were received at the Sun on Friday morning from angry parents and former teachers who were concerned that the teachers and other paraprofessionals were physically returning to the schools.
"Kelli Parker Becton, a parent of a student in Charlotte County, said "This is more than a little crazy, to ask teachers to gather together when we are trying to fight a pandemic," Becton said. "This is 2020, there is such a thing as teleconferencing."
Charlotte County Public Schools Community Liaison Mike Riley said careful planning was taken into consideration regarding the matter.
"Teachers will report to their classrooms to setup online learning programs but there will be no more than two people in each classroom at any given time, Riley said. "We are moving forward very cautiously and we're not putting anybody's health in danger."
Riley also stated that technical training for staff will be limited to six or less at a time.
Maintenance staff spent most of last week deep cleaning the schools so the buildings would be disinfected when staff and students returned, According to Riley.
"We are deeply concerned about everyone's health and we certainly don't want our teachers to get sick, but we have to use this time to get them trained so they are able to do their job and teach students from home," Riley said.
The plan is to start online classes on March 30.
"This is a massive project for our technical staff to take on and it is not an easy task," Riley said. "We're going to be doing everything we can to make this work."
The same plan was in effect for Sarasota County Schools.
Karen Wood is a former educator who expressed her concerns on Friday.
"Employees are fearing for their health and jobs amid this unprecedented coronavirus outbreak," Wood said. "I am baffled that school leaders would tell employees that they must report to their jobs during a global pandemic. It is just incomprehensible to me. "
Sarasota Classified Teachers Association President Pat Gardner said teachers need to show up to get the tools they need and to understand the concept on online teaching from home. She didn't have any details on Friday afternoon, but thinks that will change by Monday.
"I'm sure there will be complaints when it starts and we will have to deal with them at the time," Gardner said.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
