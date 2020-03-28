Peace River Elementary School teachers and support staff held a “Panther Parade” in Port Charlotte Thursday, showing and telling students they are thinking of them and wishing them well during the coronavirus lockdown.
“We made signs and painted our car windows with positive messages letting them know we miss them,” said principal Heidi Keegan. “We drove through some local neighborhoods from Kings Highway and Beacon Drive and also Harbor Boulevard.”
Waving and honking car horns, they shouted to parents and children in their front doors and driveways: “We miss you.” Many had posters attached to the doors with the words “Panther Pride” on them.
“Because we’re on a year-round calendar, we haven’t seen our kids in over three weeks,” Keegan said.
There was even a police escort leading the group and following at the end with lights on and sirens blaring.
“I really think that it was just as much for the teachers as it was for the kids,” Keegan said. “We had more than two dozen vehicles with teachers and support staff show up Thursday morning.
“It was truly an uplifting experience for us all.”
