A deep and talented roster was the difference.
Team Okeeheelee won the battle of the tracks this past weekend at The USA BMX Florida State Series at Charlotte BMX.
“We were lucky, we have an active group of racers,” said Jennifer Kraatz, Okeeheelee BMX president.
The winner was determined by taking into account the 10 highest scores from each class. Okeeheelee may have had the most riders at the event, but they produced optimal results, placing and pointing well in the deeper classes, those with a greater amount of entries.
Kraatz’s two children are involved with the sport, and she’s an endurance gravel cyclist.
“Our whole family cycles, and a lot of our summer vacations revolve around BMX,” said Kraatz.
North Port’s Keith Oliver’s sons are both BMX racers, Parker and Jackson, both following their father into the sport.
Parker races in the 6 Novice class. The 6-year-old gravitated toward BMX racing because he found baseball too boring.
“I like the fact that there’s a clear winner and loser, I appreciate that,” said Keith. “He thoroughly enjoys it. We practice a couple of times a week, and we try to do a race or two a week as well. It’s a great community and track. It’s a great sport. It’s keeps the kids moving and in the dirt.”
Jackson used to play football, but would often be bullied and excluded, and turned to BMX racing, and was welcomed and embraced by the athletes within its community.
“I used to ride bikes at skate parks,” said Jackson. “When I tried this for the first time, I fell in love.”
There were nearly 440 riders competing on Sunday, a testament to the volunteers at the track and the time they put in, said Amanda Carr, BMX Charlotte president.
The morning’s rain did little to deter the competitive spirit of the racers.
“The rider’s know this facility will hold up to the weather,” said Carr. “It’s also a testament to USA BMX for making sure the race is going to happen no matter what. And we’re just going to short up the race, and that way everyone can get their double state points.”
