By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
Shouts of encouragement could be heard over the din at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Saturday afternoon.
Competitors Cassie Puhl, Emily Peterson and Kelly Clark could be overheard shouting encouragement to one another during the guzzling phase of the competition.
The triumvirate of athletes train at North Naples CrossFit, and worked through the intensity of the challenging phase of the FN Thunderdome “Time to Commit’ CrossFit competition.
For Puhl, it was the opportunity to try something new, and the proximity of the facility to her home played a role in placing an emphasis on becoming more fit.
“I went in and tried it out, and the rest is history,” said Puhl, who said the weightlifting was the most appealing part of the CrossFit training for her. “The weightlifting, the technicality of it. The intricacies of lifting.”
The women’s goal was to have fun and they attend class routinely, said Puhl. Their training and level of fitness provided them with a solid foundation for this weekend’s competition. She started with CrossFit on May 18, 2018.
The three teammates practiced because a number of the synchronized moves can be challenging, where communication is critical, and they practice some of the workouts together, said Puhl.
Kelly Clark is an endurance sport veteran, competing in Ironman competitions, and gravitated toward CrossFit because she wanted to transition from cardio to a strength-training type of workout.
“I had done a couple of Ironmans and marathons and things like that, so I was looking for something different and CrossFit is definitely different,” said Clark.
The competition venue is similar to the Naples contingent’s gym, so they made a seamless acclimation on Saturday, said Clark.
“We’re competing in a friendly way against each other at the gym,” said Clark.
Emily Peterson is a professional athlete an equestrian, a hunter/jumper rider and a certified athletic trainer, and sees the benefits she derives with CrossFit training, and has been involved with the modalities that make up the training for about a year. CrossFit provides a mental escape for Peterson, allowing for an outlet and a community network away from the barn.
“I got to the gym to relax,” said Peterson. “I just love the gym itself and the people over there. I’m huge on form and this gym is really big on form. And that’s why I think we did so well today as a team.”
CrossFit has been beneficial for Peterson as an equestrian, with her horses demonstrating an improved performance with her increased strength. She’s participating in a number of national derbies and has a lot of young stock.
The psychological approach has played a huge role in the team effort, with each team member having respect for one another’s boundaries and knowing what each individual is capable of, said Peterson.
“Cassie was pushing us last night, we’re going to get 120,” said Peterson, with Puhl chiming in, “125.” “Kelly and I looked at each other and said, ‘We’re not doing that.’ And today, both of us got 125. We’re super stoked and Cathy did a great job too. When you’re competing individually, you have to push yourself. When you have a team, you have people yelling at you saying, ‘You can do this.’ When you’re by yourself, you have to be the motivator and I think the people who do the best out there are the one’s who know that it’s hurting. You just have to get to the finish line.”
