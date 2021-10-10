Charlotte Technical College Medical Assistant students, along with their MA peers across Florida, will be recognized Oct. 18-22 for their vital role in health care.
"Doctors' offices wouldn't be open without them," said Rhonda Young, instructor of the Medical Assisting program, who has been a certified Medical Assistant for nearly three decades and is an Allied Health Instructor.
A Medical Assistant is a multi-skilled professional who combines clinical and administrative responsibilities to assist in all aspects of medical practices in a physician's office, clinic, or government agency.
Their role in a health care setting could range from billing, managing health records, make appointments, assist in minor surgery, take out sutures, assist in exams and with children, plus help a patient learn how to use crutches, for instance.
They perform tasks that an RN or LPN doesn't normally do, such as "give injections, draw blood, do EKGs, check eyes, clean ears, conduct a hearing test, swab throats, do urine tests, take vital signs, and spin blood," explained Young.
In fact, LPNs "are not taught how to draw blood," she noted.
Depending on their employer, skills needed are varied, and Charlotte Technical College, which is part of the county's public schools system, provides training covering the gamut of skill sets needed in the health care workforce, said DeeLynn Bennett, CTC's director.
Intensive training
The college's Medical Assisting program is only 10 months long, but it encompasses many fields of study. Courses include Basic Healthcare Worker; Introduction to MA; Medical Office Procedure/HER; Admin Office Procedure/HER; Clinical Assisting; Practium/Externship; Pharmacology; Laboratory/Phlebotomy; Phlebotomy; and EKG.
Success rate
The bar is set high at Charlotte Tech: students must pass each course by 75% or higher, Young said.
This compares with a local private college which allows students failing a grade to take it over, and then pass the second time with a "D" average, said Young.
"Here, if a student gets a 74% in a course, they're kicked out," she said.
The success rate for graduates of the program is impressive: Last year, the first year of the Medical Assisting program, all 10 students successfully completed the program, became certified, "and all were hired," said Young.
They were hired in various fields: cardiology, orthopedics, pediatrics, at an urgent care center, endocrinology, and two decided to go to school for their RN degrees, she said.
The schools has many affiliations with health care providers, and most students are placed in 200-hour externships.
This year there are just four students in the program; all have been female, Young added.
She said she would like to see male students enter the program, but society has stereotyped Medical Assistants "and guys think Medical Assistant jobs are just for 'girls,' " she said.
Cost factor and career pay
The cost of the 10-month Medical Assisting at Charlotte tech is $5,500, said Young. At the private Southern Technical College, also located in Port Charlotte, or Kaiser University, which also offers a similar program, the cost is about three times as much.
Seniors in high school can enroll in Charlotte Technical College's program, and when they finish their senior year they can become certified Medical Assistants. The school also offers the program for adults who are either in the workforce or returning to it.
Charlotte Technical College participates in the National Technical Honor Society.
"It looks great on their resume," said Young.
Starting pay for Medical Assistants averages $15 to $17 per hour, "but a couple of students started at $18 an hour," said Young.
Recent college graduates who might have student loans and have paid hefty tuition fees, might begin their careers earning the same or not much more.
Externships are offered to students in the Charlotte Tech Medical Assisting program.
"Last year eight out of my 10 students were hired at their externship," Young said.
Her mentoring doesn't end when the students graduate; in the event they don't secure a job upon completion of the program and their certification, "I stay on to help them find a job," she said.
Recognition
For each of the five days during Medical Assistants Recognition Week, Charlotte Tech students in the Medical Assisting program will receive a "small gift" each day, said Young, and at the end they will get a T-shirt with the words "Medical Assistants Caring and Courageous."
To learn more about Charlotte Technical College, or to apply, go online to https://www.yourcharlotteschools.net/ctc.
Applicants must undergo a physical, background check, drug test, and TB test. They are also required to order a uniform.
