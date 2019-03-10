NORTH PORT — Alexa Pano isn’t old enough to drive an automobile, but she sure is good enough to handle a driver.
The 14-year-old amateur, showed she wasn’t intimidated by the moment after firing a 2-under 70 to pull into a four-way tie for the lead after three rounds of the Symetra Tour SKYiGOLF Championship at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail on Saturday.
Pano, the lone amateur in the field, was part of a huge logjam atop the leader board, where 15 golfers were within three shots of the lead going into Sunday’s final round.
Pano managed three birdies on 3, 6 and 10 and held the outright lead for a while before firing her lone bogey at 14 to go in at eight-under par.
“The front nine was the best my swing and my putting felt all week. On the back nine I struggled a lot,” Pano said. “I was disappointed with the back nine but happy with myself.”
Pano, coming off a victory at last week’s junior event, the Dustin Johnson Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., is now 18 holes away from winning her first pro tourney win, and won’t get paid for it.
The gallery at 18 was well-aware of that, and gave her an ovation as she approached the 18th green.
Her presence in the final round promises to be a huge deal for everyone involved, even the golfers who will be battling her.
Jean Reynolds fired a five-under 67 for a share of the lead and gets the honor of playing with Pano.
“It’s been a great week, a great golf course and I’ve been able to compete this week,” Reynolds said, who birdied four of the last six holes to get back in contention. “I played some mini-tournaments just to get prepared.”
Allison Emrey, leader after the second round, struggled mightily after a 64 on Friday with a 73, but because of a dry, fast course and tough hole placements, was able to fight her way to eight-under.
“I couldn’t get anything going. I wasn’t hitting it well and had long putts for par,” Emrey said. “I grinded it out and it could have been worse. That birdie on 18 was huge.”
Lauren Kim fired a one-under 71 to complete the quartet as she tried to keep her mind on the tough course.
Alana Uriell, Ruixin Liu, Jillian Hollis and Julieta Granada, are one stroke back at seven-under par.
Uriell fired a four-under 68 and Liu and Hollis went three-under 69 to be in contention. Five others are at six under.
Madison Pressel, the most well-known name in the field, shot a 70 to put her at one-under.
SkyiGolf Championship
Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail
North Port, FL.
Player Score Round
Alexa Pano -8 -2
Jean Reynolds -8 -5
Lauren Kim -8 -1
Allison Emrey -8 +1
Alana Uriell -7 -4
Ruixin Liu -7 -3
Jillian Hollis -7 -3
Julieta Granada -7 -1
Karen Chung -6 -4
Lauren Coughlin -6 -4
Csicsi Rozsa -6 -3
Erynne Lee -6 -1
Karen Kim -6 E
Jessy Tang -6 E
Katherine Perry -5 -6
Daniela Iacobelli -5 -4
Demi Runas -5 -3
Ssu-Chia Cheng -5 -2
Dewi Weber -4 -4
Leona Maguire -4 -3
Maria Parra -4 -3
Taylor Totland -4 -3
Brittany Benevenuto -3 -5
Samantha Wagner -3 -4
Nuria Iturrios -4 -2
Kyung Kim -4 E
Cheyenne Knight -4 -1
Alejandra Llaneza -3 -3
Lori-Beth Adams -3 +2
Janie Jackson -2 -3
Sophia Popov -2 -3
Jing Yan -2 -1
Amy Boulden -2 -1
Mind Muangkhumsakul -2 -1
Kristy McPherson -2 -1
Louise Stahle -2 -1
Dori Carter -2 -1
Min G Kim -2 +2
Madison Pressel -1 -2
Cinda Ha -1 -3
Rachel Rohanna -1 -2
Linnea Johannson -1 -3
Karolina Vickova -1 -1
Nontaya Srisawang-1 E
Michelle PlyapattraE -2
Natalie Sheary E -1
Sarah Burnham E E
Amy Lee E +1
Sophia Schubert E +1
Lindsey McCurdy +1 -1
Laettia Beck +1 +3
Krystal Quihuis +1 -1
Allie White +1 -1
Vicky Hurst +1 E
Delfina Acosta +1 E
Katelyn Sepmoree+1 +3
Stephanie Na +2 E
Paula Reto +2 E
Lakareber Abe +2 +1
Eun Jeong Seong +2 +3
Min Seo Kwak +3 +1
Sandy Choi +3 +2
Bailey Tardy +3 +2
Choropaka Jaengkit +3 +2
Marta Seaz Barrio +4 +3
Sarah Hoffman +5 +3
Greta Voelker +6 +4
Julia Roth +9 +7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.