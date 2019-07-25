By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Within a year, Logan Belisle went from losing his legs, to walking again on new ones.
Belisle, 18, was injured last year during his summer job. He spent three months in the hospital while his friends and family hosted a benefit to raise money for his medical bills.
Now, another fundraiser is taking place this weekend: a fishing tournament that Belisle, a longtime fisherman, will participate in.
Proceeds will not only go to Belisle, but also to another amputee and the American Cancer Society.
The accident
On June 28, 2018, Belisle was trimming trees in the basket of a boom lift in Englewood. He was 20 feet in the air, trimming damp branches of a cabbage palm tree hanging over power lines. One branch fell on the line, conducting from the tree in the water to his bucket. The electricity fried the bucket’s power, so he couldn’t get to the ground without jumping off.
“I was stuck up there,” he said.
When he first tried to jump out, his feet got stuck.
“When it first happened, I thought I got shot,” he said. The transformer blew up, making a loud noise, as Belisle was electrocuted.
“I just saw a white flash,” he said. “My feet and my shoes were just caught onto the bucket and melting ... I didn’t feel nothing, it was all adrenaline.”
He hung from the bucket for five minutes before swinging himself off.
“I didn’t even know I was electrocuted until I got to the ground and (my boss) told me what happened,” he said.
Belisle was heavily medicated his first two weeks in the hospital, describing it as similar to a coma.
He stayed at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton for more than three months, enduring 26 surgeries and 121 procedures. Forty percent of his body was burned.
“As a parent, you never want to see your kid go through that type of pain,” his mother, Tina Belisle, said. “Them being helpless, you as a parent being helpless, there’s not much you can do.”
Meanwhile, friends and family hosted a benefit, “Tight Lines for Logan,” raising money for his exorbitant medical bills.
That was last year.
Since then, Belisle has learned to cope from fellow amputees, such as Matthew Melancon, a double amputee who was injured while serving in the military.
“(They) keep me inspired to keep pushing every day,” Belisle said.
He’s redoing a commercial fishing boat his boss, Mike Rhoden, gave him, which he will take out in this weekend’s tournament.
He also received his first prosthetic eight months ago, saying it wasn’t too hard to learn how to walk again. However, the prosthetic at first caused irritation, blisters and bruises on his stump, making it sometimes painful to walk.
“I could keep walking,” he said. “I could bear the pain, but it’s not ideal.”
He still has to visit the Bradenton hospital every six weeks for laser treatments, which flatten the scars and burns on his skin. He estimates that since the accident, he has had at least 30 surgeries.
The biggest change Belisle has experienced since last year, though, is his outlook on life.
“It made me mature fast,” he said. “Life hits a lot harder when something like that happens, so you see things differently than you did before.”
“I’m not taking nothing for granted any more,” he added.
The tournament
The second annual Tight Lines for Logan fishing tournament will be held today and Saturday, where anglers will try to catch (and release) the largest snook, redfish and trout in Charlotte Harbor.
Belisle is hoping to go out on his boat this weekend, spending as much time on the water as he can.
“God liked me enough to keep me alive, hopefully he likes me enough to keep the weather away,” Belisle joked.
The entry fee is $300 for up to four anglers.
The proceeds from the tournament not only go to helping Beslisle, but the money raised from the castnet rodeo will be donated to the American Cancer Society in honor of Frank Diasparra, who helped with the first tournament. Money raised from the raffle auction is going to another double amputee, a child who was run over by a lawn mower, according to Belisle.
The Captain’s meeting will be today at 6:30 p.m. at J & C Drydock. For more information, check out the Facebook event for “2nd Annual Tight Lines for Logan Photo Release Tournament,” or contact Shelly Keesling at 941-628-1726.
