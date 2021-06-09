An Englewood teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of Autumn Higgs, the 16-year-old Port Charlotte teen killed March 31.
Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 17, was charged Wednesday morning with manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The story came to light when the father, who lives in New Mexico, called The Daily Sun in May and said he heard his daughter had died but was unable to get any confirmation. He asked the newspaper to help.
Originally the death, which occurred at Wik's mother's home on Euler Avenue in Englewood, was treated as an accidental shooting, her family said.
Higgs' grandmother Karen Mercer said she was told by deputies who came to her home in the early morning hours of April 1, that Higgs had died in an accidental shooting, she told the Sun.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office sent the findings of the investigation to the State Attorney's office in Fort Myers. Probable cause was found and a warrant was issued for Wik's arrest.
Earlier Wednesday, Wik was placed into custody by members of the CCSO Warrants Unit and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
"I feel terrible that a young kid ruined his life; I feel bad about the whole thing," Mercer said. "It was a stupid thing; that kid should not be having a gun. We need to change our gun laws."
She said she was "shocked" by news of the arrest and is still processing it.
She said more than one life has been ruined, adding that Higgs' family and Wik's family would never be the same.
Higgs had graduated from high school early and was already enrolled in a local college.
