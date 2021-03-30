A 17-year-old male was reported missing in Charlotte County.
Joshua Gammon was last seen leaving his home on Sunday around 9:50 p.m. wearing black jeans with rips in the knees, a black V-neck shirt, white athletic shoes and a black backpack.
He is 5'10 with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo depicting interwoven rope and barbed wire on his right bicep.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
