PORT CHARLOTTE — The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County wants to know residents' opinions on what is affecting their health.
An online survey began Monday and runs through Nov. 22 to collect those opinions. It can be found online at http://charlotte.floridahealth.gov/.
It's part of the county's five year health assessment, which the Health Department is approaching differently this time around.
Last week, for example, about 40 local human service providers gathered at the county's health office on Loveland Boulevard to identify trends affecting health in Charlotte County.
These are some questions that the group asked:
- Will the upcoming Sunseeker resort bring large numbers of low wage workers?
- Will there be housing for Sunseeker workers?
- Are more veterans coming to Florida?
- Will there be housing for caregivers to the elderly?
- Are workers in Charlotte County unable to find full time work with health insurance?
- How many local residents are working past retirement?
- How will Charlotte County handle dispensaries of CBD oil?
- Will health and social services lose funding with the next wave of politicians?
- What is the impact of red tide on Charlotte County health?
A public survey is one of the steps of assembling an assessment of the county's current health status and future health needs. The survey will be anonymous and will have about 40 questions, said Mandy Pitt, the county's public information officer for the Health Department. About 16 of those questions establish basic demographics such as gender and age, she said.
The survey asks for respondents to evaluate what they consider to be the most important concerns in health and wellness. It asks respondents about what they require for a healthier lifestyle, and about where they get their healthcare, Pitt said.
The questions are multiple choice or opinion ranking, she said.
It will be in Spanish and English.
