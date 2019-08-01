PUNTA GORDA — After receiving contaminated jet fuel, an air ambulance company is taking steps to sue the airport for losses estimated in the millions.
Air Trek, an air ambulance company, submitted a "notice of intent to pursue claim" to the Charlotte County Airport Authority on July 24 regarding monetary damages.
The damages occurred May 9 when two of the company's jet fuel systems were contaminated with diesel fuel exhaust fluid while being fueled at the Punta Gorda Airport, the Sun previously reported.
Each jet had patients in critical condition, family and crew onboard; a total of 13 people. Both aircraft experienced engine failure about two hours into their flights, causing one to land without a working engine.
There were no injuries from either landing.
After two and a half months, "both aircraft remain inoperable and beyond economic repair," stated Dana Carr, the company's vice president and director of operations.
The insurance company, Starr Adjustment Services, has made an offer, but it was "less than 50% of what it should be," Carr said, including material losses and out-of-pocket expenses.
Carr estimates the company is losing $7,500 daily due to these aircraft losses.
"This is home," Carr said. "That's what hurts the most, the financial damage but also the fact that this is our home and we're being less than treated properly by our home to get whole again as they promised us."
AirTrek has been a tenant of PGD for 41 years, Carr said.
"Our management values Air Trek as a longstanding tenant and understands this is a difficult situation for all involved," said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. "Unfortunately, the initial offer made by our insurance company was not satisfactory to AirTrek."
"The Airport Authority has been good to us, and I have no complaints," said AirTrek President Wayne Carr, who is also its chief pilot. "But the problem is is the insurance company that they have just will not pay us adequate compensation for the damage that's been done here."
When DEF is added to jet fuel, it can trigger reactions that can form crystals, which can plug fuel filters and damage engine components.
The airport does have policies to prevent these fuel contaminations, however, Carr said the employee, who had been with the airport for five years, had neglected to follow those policies. The employee has since been let go, according to Miller.
Wayne Carr said the employee's actions were similar to culpable negligence.
"They know if these two fluids get combined, it could cause an airplane to come out of the sky," he said.
"Quite frankly we're lucky we're talking about this," said the company's CFO Aaron Carr.
"We could be going to 13 funerals very quickly," Wayne Carr added.
The company owned eight total aircraft, four specifically used as air ambulances. The two damaged aircraft were some of the best in their medical fleet, Wayne Carr said. They had a better range, allowing the plane to go farther, and more seating.
One damaged aircraft even had a larger door for bariatric patients, the only plane in the Southeast United States that could provide that service, Dana Carr said.
Each plane is worth an estimated $600,000, and the door cost an additional $150,000, Dana Carr said.
"We get multiple calls a week for bariatric needs that we can't fulfill," Aaron Carr said.
"It's a void in the aero-medical community to not be able to fulfill these patients," Dana Carr said.
Even if AirTrek does receive the compensation it desires, it would take more than two months to get everything back to working order, Wayne Carr said, in order to get another aircraft and get it certified by the FAA for aero-medical standards.
The damaged jets remain outside of Florida: one in Savannah, Ga. and the other in Louisville, Ky., Carr said.
Dana and Wayne Carr's brother, Darol Carr, serves as the Airport Authority's attorney. The authority has retained a separate attorney to serve as independent counsel to work with their insurance company.
"We trust that our insurance company and Air Trek will be able to amicably resolve this matter," Miller stated.
"I have every faith that the Charlotte County Punta Gorda Airport has learned from this mistake," Dana Carr said. "They've made additional safeguards to ensure that it won't happen ... I think they are very sincere in wanting to make us whole again. However, I also don't think that they're putting enough influence on the insurance company to get this resolved."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.