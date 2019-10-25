PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Utilities Department recently notified customers about high levels of a chemical in the water.
On Friday, the city noted in a weekly report that the water is safe to drink.
Charlotte County also announced in a press release Friday that subsequent testing shown the water is “now safe for all uses.”
That came after letters were sent to residents saying water recently sampled from the historic district tested positive for high levels of a chemical called trihalomethane (TTHM), which exceeded Florida Department of Environmental Protection Standards.
“The City of Punta Gorda Utilities Department has resampled water at the site multiple times and an independent lab has found the samples to be in compliance,” the report states.
Drinking water over an extended period of time with high levels of TTHM could cause long-term liver or kidney issues, or in some cases, cancer.
But subsequent testing has determined the water is now safe for all uses, according to a press release from Charlotte County.
The notification did not apply to customers of the Charlotte County Utilities Department, which also serves areas of southern Charlotte County.
The city’s service area includes the city of Punta Gorda and some unincorporated areas south of the Peace River. To view the city utility’s service area visit www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us and click Water & Wastewater under Services.
Under state laws, Charlotte County Utilities’ water is tested throughout the year for various contaminants, including the chemical found in the Punta Gorda Utilities sampling.
To view Charlotte County Utilities Department water quality reports, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utilities (Water & Sewer) under Popular Links.
If customers are unsure which utility company serves their home or business, they should check their water bill, according to the county’s press release.
