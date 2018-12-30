Bayfront Health Port Charlotte announced Saturday that the 1,000th infant born at Bayfront Baby Place this year came into the world at 11:23 p.m. on Dec. 26. Although close, the last time Bayfront Health Port Charlotte had more than 1,000 births in a given year was 2015. Delivered by Ruben Guzman, M.D., obstetrician and gynecologist with Bayfront Health Medical Group, baby Wyatt weighed 8 pounds, 12.6 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. Both mom and baby are doing well, according to the hospital.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.