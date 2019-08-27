Games for workers

Achieva Credit Union announced it along with Charlotte Stone Crabs gave 450 free tickets to police officers, firefighters, teachers, health care workers and credit union members during the 2019 season. At each Saturday night home game this season, Achieva handed out 50 free tickets to those workers and members. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Hamp stands with Liz Watts, a branch manager with the credit union, during a recent game.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
