Some local restaurants will thank military members past and present by giving them a free cup of coffee, a meal or a hug for Veterans Day.
Bert Parsley, owner of the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, in Port Charlotte, is honoring military and active duty veterans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday with a free personal one-topping pizza and a soft drink.
“You can never say thank you enough to a veteran,” Parsley said. “We have a lot of veterans who spend time here. We always welcome them and their families.”
From chicken tenders and burgers to a doughnut and coffee, other restaurants offering “thank you” items at select locations include Golden Corral, Applebee’s, Chili’s, Dunkin’ and Starbucks.
Each veteran at Starbucks will receive one free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee. Starbucks is also donating $100,000 each to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon. Dunkin’ is giving a free doughnut to veterans with no purchase or proof of ID required, and for in-store redemption only.
Chili’s in Port Charlotte and other locations are giving a “limited free meal” to veterans. Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free entrée from a special menu. Meals offered include: soup, salad and breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccini alfredo and chicken parmigiana.
The Outback Veterans Day deal is a free Bloomin’ Onion and a soft drink. Outback also gives 10% off the check for its “daily heroes discount” for military veterans, doctors, medical staff, police, nurses, first responders and firefighters.
Golden Corral offers a sit-down only meal for vets.
Little Caesars is offering veterans and active military a free lunch combo at participating stores nationwide from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Home Depot also offers a military discount for active military, veterans and their spouses for 10% off eligible purchases up to $400 annually. The Home Depot Foundation has invested $400 million in support of veterans’ causes and remains committed to reaching more than a half billion dollars in donations by 2025, according to the box chain’s website.
Lowe’s also offers a 10% thank you veterans discount which includes the spouse of a veteran.
Bob Evans Restaurants offer one free menu item for veterans and active-duty military.
T-Mobile is offering active duty military and veterans 50% off family lines and other discounts. AT&T has a military discount. Dell computers is offering a 10% off coupon for those who served. Verizon offers a discount for veterans. Sam’s Club has a $10 off the first in-club purchase.
Other cellphone providers and stores may offer discounts beyond Veterans Day by calling and asking. Some may require military identification or proof of service.
Staples is offering veterans a discount through Sunday. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is offering free washes to all veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Kohl’s is offering a military discount program of 15% off every Monday.
According to the National Park Service, all veterans and Gold Star family members will be able to receive a free lifetime entrance pass for federal parks and recreational sites nationwide beginning Friday.
The access is good for about 2,000 parks and lands managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The pass covers the holder and any accompanying passengers in a private vehicle at sites that charge per-car, or the pass owners and up to three adults 16 and up at sites that charge per person.
Armistice Day marked the end of hostilities in World War I. The 1918 ceasefire with Germany was called at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Ceremonies are held locally and nationwide at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day. In 1954, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to celebrate the service of all members of the armed forces and was formally made a federal holiday.
