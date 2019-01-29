Growing up, Jen Dubbaneh didn’t think she’d ever want to own her own business.
But when her first Calista Kitchen & Bath client hugged her, in tears, she knew she’d made the right move.
“That was my first I-can-really-do-this moment,” Dubbaneh said. “But it can be nerve racking to come from a large team to your own company, where it all comes down to you.”
In the beginning, that large team was her own family.
“I remember when I was about 12, my parents were building a house. My mom, Sarah, is a nurse; my dad, Charlie, is an entrepreneur who’s dabbled in many different things. He self-contracted and built the house himself,” she said.
“I went to meetings and picked out different selections with them. I helped them draw up custom woodwork and was thrilled to be able to create something that way. But at that point, I’m sure my parents didn’t envision that this would become a career for me.”
While pursuing a marketing degree at Florida Gulf Coast University, Dubbaneh interned at 19 and then went full-time for a Naples property management group that handled remodels.
“It was right at the turn of the economy,” she said. “Large hedge funds would come in and buy up foreclosures, remodeling them in stages to turn them around in three or four years. It was a multi-phase process in which I handled the remodel phase, coordinating different vendors.
“That’s when I really fell in love with home remodeling and design.”
Dubbaneh was later recruited by a residential contractor in the Washington, D.C., metro area — a fast-paced world where everything had to be done yesterday. There, she not only learned all facets of the industry but also helped double the company’s business.
In 2018, she returned home to Punta Gorda to launch Calista Kitchen & Bath — a construction and design studio whose goal is delivering a big-city remodeling experience with a small-town sensibility.
“I felt I could bring something to the area that wasn’t already here,” she said.
Dubbaneh shares a spacious stucco building on Shreve Street with Nix & Associates Real Estate. There, she, Carla and Danny Nix collaborated on the buildout. Dubbaneh did all of the cabinetry, flooring and space planning for both the Nix office and her own showroom.
They continue to work together synergistically, especially if a Nix client is seeking design advice.
When working with a customer, Dubbaneh first goes to the home and discusses the project to determine the client’s goals, timeframe and budget. After taking all necessary measurements, she lays out what she’s able to do and provides a few ideas.
“I use a program called 2020 Design to design and scale the entire space, and walk the client through a 3D rendering, as if in real life.”
At the showroom, they select all the products for the project from a wide variety of brands: cabinetry, tile, plumbing, flooring types including hardwood, tile, carpet and luxury vinyl laminate, and accessories.
More than a showroom, Calista is a state-of-the-art experience with working plumbing, from shower heads and kitchen faucets to a TOTO washlet, and standalone tubs that customers can climb into and try out.
“We consider ourselves product experts who seek out the best quality,” said Dubbaneh. “We participate in product training and visit manufacturing plants around the country, to better understand the products. We also participate in ongoing industry education and attend the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show and other builder shows to stay informed.
“I’m very aware of budget and functionality,” she continued. “We recognize that your space must be functional for your needs as well as attractive, which is why we oversee every aspect of a project. Our services cover consultation, design, installation including electrical and plumbing, and full project management, including a detailed day-to-day schedule.”
They oversee and work closely with the contractor to ensure the project meets the client’s expectations. “If any issues arise, we’re there to catch them early and correct them. We absorb the stress so the client doesn’t have to.”
A perfectionist about everything, Dubbaneh recalled, “I was racking my brains trying to come up with just the right name for the company. I wanted the brand to represent something unique, genuine or beautiful. We were throwing around ideas at my parents’ house with a group of family friends when someone mentioned ‘Calista.’ It means ‘most beautiful’ in Greek, which is just perfect, so I went with it.”
