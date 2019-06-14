Jill Treadway, a Charlotte County dispatcher, was recently named Dispatcher of the Year during the Charlotte County Fire & EMS annual awards event.
Treadway was nominated for the award in a letter from Fire & EMS, which Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page.
Here is an excerpt of that letter:
“Responding to certain call types can cause a gambit of emotions that vary from adrenaline rushing to heart-wrenching.
“The voices after the tones set the tone. There is one voice that I know, no matter how crazy or bad this is going to be, she will start us off with a calming voice.
“From a field perspective, it seems that that dispatch can be a very daunting task and can require excellent multi-tasking skills.
“Handling standard call dispatch at the same time as monitoring a tactical channel where a structure fire is being managed, as well as a second tactical channel with a brush fire or helicopter landing zone is a difficult task, no doubt, but what separates this individual (Treadway) from the rest is the way she handles it and maintains a calm and collective tone.
Dispatcher Treadway not only sets the tone of the call but also our shift in a calm and collected way. She is greatly appreciated by the firefighters and paramedics of Charlotte County Fire & EMS.”
Cookies with a copCharlotte County Sheriff’s Office is holding Cookies with a Cop Thursday.
The event runs from 9-10 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
“Come and enjoy cookies and milk with cops,” the agency said in a social media post. “There will be activities, photo ops, conversation and material on different safety topics. Come and learn about our agency.”
For more information about the public event call CCSO at 941-639-2101.
Isles Yacht Club raises thousandsThe Isles Yacht Club raised over $66,000 in February and March for the National Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, according to information from the club.
The Leukemia Cup Regatta began as an annual yacht race, but now is in its fourteenth year and has expanded.
The event includes a BBQ with silent auction, billiards, along with tennis and bocce tournaments, and runs in conjunction with Team Punta Gorda’s Pedal & Play in Paradise.
The Isles Yacht Club is at 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
For more information call 941-639-1369, or visit www.islesyc.com.
Society for Human Resource Management awardThe Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) recently awarded Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management the EXCEL Gold Award for accomplishments in 2018.
“Through their courage and leadership, Charlotte County SHRM is driving true, measurable progress toward the healthy, productive, and dynamic workplaces of tomorrow,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., chief executive officer of SHRM, in a provided statement.
The EXCEL Award can be earned in either bronze, silver, gold or platinum.
The chapter meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register and learn more visit: ccshrm.shrm.org/events
— Email News of Note and JPG photos to Sherri.Dennis@yoursun.com and Andrea.Praegitzer@yoursun.com
