PUNTA GORDA — “I want to thank WMU for leaving,” said board chairwoman Pam Seay in Thursday’s Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting.
With four entities now vying for Western Michigan University’s (WMU) hangar, the Airport Authority board decided to postpone the decision and will now ask each entity to fill out a request for proposal (RFP). The board will then decide, based on their scores from the RFP, at the August 15th meeting.
“The scoring criteria will allow us to give a fair opportunity to everyone interested,” said PGD CEO James Parish.
“Because we have so much interest in these properties, for us to flip a coin and select one today would be inappropriate,” Seay said.
And with these RFPs, enough details will be given to where the airport can see if they can appease everyone.
“It would give everyone the opportunity to flesh out their proposals and know their exact needs to see if other buildings could accommodate those needs,” said the board’s attorney, Darol Carr.
“It was said a couple of times in the meeting, (the board will) be able to figure out a way to bring all these tenants in and satisfy everyone,” said Dave Gammon, the Charlotte County Economic Development director.
This is who has submitted letters of intent for the space:
Charlotte Technical School
When: The Charlotte County School Board submitted its letter of intent May 17.
For What: An Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics Certification Course
Why: Charlotte Technical College received a $1.7 million grant in December from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to build a venue at PGD to train aviation mechanics.
Before the university announced its departure in February, Charlotte Technical College was looking at a hangar north of the airport’s rental car facility. This area is still available; however, it requires “more buildout” to make the facility classroom ready, according to airport spokesperson Kaley Miller.
“(Charlotte Technical College) did an analysis of hangar 210 and prefers the WMU space,” Miller said.
Charlotte Technical College and “other local sources” are using an additional $1.7 million for in-kind contributions, personnel and training materials, according to the grant.
AeroGuard & Florida Gulf Coast University
When: Aeroguard submitted its letter of intent May 14.
For What: Aviation training from Aeroguard and a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Studies Program with a focus in Aviation from FGCU
Why: The company plans to work with current WMU employees, whose employment ends Aug. 31, 2019, and current students to help them continue their flight training. There are roughly 10 employees at the WMU location that the company is interested in.
Ten WMU students have also expressed interest to remain in the area if there is a flight school.
“Our main concern now is for the students and staff who will not have the ability to continue their training and work at the facility beyond the expiration of the current lease,” said Aeroguard CEO Joel Davidson.
“Without our ability to have existing students in place and employees, the potential for Aeroguard’s involvement becomes significantly less,” Davidson added at the meeting.
CAE
When: The company submitted a brief e-mail of interest June 19.
For What: A flight training program.
Why: The company, which provides simulation technology and training services to airlines and other entities, is looking for “growth opportunities” to expand their flight training operations business, according to their e-mail of interest.
APG Avionics
When? The company submitted its letter of intent June 11.
For What: Expand to become a Cirrus Vision Jet Center
Why: The flight operations engineering firm previously leased the hangar for years, adding improvements and upgrades, according to their letter of intent.
The Cirrus Aircraft Service Center also currently leases two hangars at the airport adjacent to the WMU hangar. The addition of the hangar would “bring the Vision Jet center to life,” according to the company’s letter of intent.
