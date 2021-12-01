PORT CHARLOTTE - "Hanukkah is a metaphor for our times," Rabbi Simon Jacobson said.
Jacobson, of Chabad of Charlotte County, talked about the struggles Jewish people faced thousands of years ago, and he drew a correlation between then, and now, as the world struggles through many things — including a pandemic.
Jacobson will preside over two celebrations for Hanukkah — often called the "Miracle of Light" and the "Festival of Lights" — on Thursday at Port Charlotte Town Center mall and Saturday evening at the entrance to Fishermen's Village.
"The miracle of Hanukkah came about due to tough times," he said.
In 164 BCE, the Maccabees capturing Jerusalem, and the subsequent cleansing of the Second Temple and re-dedication of the altar, is the source of Hanukkah.
"Syrian-Greek oppressors stopped Jewish residents of Israel from observing their religion," Jacobson said. "The Jewish people went into hiding."
He said the situation became "do or die" when they began to be invaded. The men's wives encouraged their husbands to "go into battle against the mighty army or lose everything."
Vastly outnumbered, the Jewish residents, led by the Maccabees, "won the battle and were able to re-enter the holy temple, which was defiled," Jacobson said.
To light the temple's candles, only pure oil could be used.
"A special seal" was placed on each container of oil and handled only by the high priest, Jacobson said.
But it was discovered that all of the oil was opened except for one container, which would only provide oil to provide light for one day. It would take eight days for new oil to be delivered.
The oil that was untouched and only reserved to provide light for one day, burned for eight days, hence the "Miracle of Light" and why Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days.
Jacobson said that one would have to have "a heart of stone not to feel overwhelmed" these days. He said as a rabbi, he has lost congregants and friends, but he has also seen miracles.
Jacobson said he visited someone who had been in the hospital for several months with COVID-19 and had been intubated. He was bringing the man Hanukkah candles and told him, "You're my Hanukkah miracle" when the man told him of the struggle he had just gone through.
"May we only have miracles of light," Jacobson said.
He said the story of Hanukkah should apply to our own lives today. He also gave this blessing: May the light extend into the coming year.
