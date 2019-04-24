Sunset Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care in conjunction with 832-K-9’s Deputy Dogs, hosted a bloodhound official officer training spring session April 10, at the Venice facility. Bloodhound certification is required as a step in successful search and rescue recovery.
The organization, since 2001, has placed more than 150 bloodhounds across the United States. Biannual seminars and training sessions, such as the one held at Sunset Lake Assisted Living, are held to increase the level of proficiency between law enforcement officials and their dogs. Sunset Lake Assisted Living allowed the use of their facility to mock up several scenarios needed to assure officers and their dogs are ready for unusual situations, concerning at-risk seniors.
The goal of 832-K-9’s Deputy Dogs is to provide registered bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies and communities, assisting in locating missing persons, children, disoriented seniors, evading suspects and assisting in criminal cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.