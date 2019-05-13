The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club - Arbor Day 2019

In an effort to remember the passion for positive change in our communities, The General Federation of Women’s Clubs International President Mary Ellen Brock has created the 7 Grand Initiatives. The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club has chosen “Plant a tree on National Arbor Day.” Bev Hendrickson organized a tree planting (Tangelo) at Veteran’s Village helping GFWC to plant one thousand trees coast to coast.
