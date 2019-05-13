The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club - Arbor Day 2019

From left: Linda Pearson, Lynn Bartz, Linda Busler, Bev Hendrickson (Chairman), Barbara Holland, Maureen Weron (Club President), Carol Bednar, Kathleen Hobbs, Eileen Crumb and Betsy Wauters

 PHOTO PROVIDED

In an effort to remember the passion for positive change in our communities, The General Federation of Women’s Clubs International President Mary Ellen Brock has created the 7 Grand Initiatives. The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club has chosen “Plant a tree on National Arbor Day.” Bev Hendrickson organized a tree planting (Tangelo) at Veteran’s Village helping GFWC to plant one thousand trees coast to coast.

