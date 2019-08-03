The second-longest serving member of the Charlotte County Citizen's Advisory Committee was recognized recently for his years of service.
John Burrage, 88, received the "Peggy Walters" Citizens Mobility Award at Monday's Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) meeting.
This is the 10th year for the award, which is named after long-serving Citizen's Advisory Committee and Charlotte County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board member Peggy Walters. The award recognizes an individual or group who, through their efforts, have made significant and noteworthy contributions to improving transportation mobility in Charlotte County.
Burrage exudes the "true spirit of volunteerism," according to Gary Harrell, the MPO's director.
"John (Burrage) understood the process, understood how it worked, and started making wise decisions," Harrell said. "If something was there he saw that could be improved, he would make comments which were usually incorporated."
Burrage has served in the Citizen's Advisory Committee since 2011 and has been the committee's chair since 2015. He is currently the second-longest serving member.
"Time flies when you're having fun," Burrage said at Monday's meeting.
However, Burrage has since resigned from his duties with the city and county due to suffering from acute hearing loss.
"I will indeed miss my activities with the city and county," Burrage said. "I will continue to attend city and MPO meetings whenever possible for public comments."
Born in the United Kingdom, Burrage got his degree in mechanical and production engineering before serving in the Royal Navy. He moved to the United States in 1965, holding numerous managerial roles with engineering and manufacturing companies including IBM, RCA, GTE, Siemens and General Electric.
Burrage moved to Charlotte County in 2001 to retire and served on multiple planning, zoning and advisory boards.
"I missed my working life so much that I started volunteering," Burrage wrote.
Burrage has also developed a transit proposal including detailed bus stops along U.S 41, route timing and a potential fare structure.
"He always came to the meetings with a smile on his face looking for solutions," said Charlotte County Commissioner Joseph Tiseo. "John exemplifies public service — giving back to the community, asking (for) nothing in return."
The next Citizen's Advisory Committee meeting is Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Eastport Environmental Campus, 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. The next MPO meeting is Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Murdock Administration Building, room 119, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
