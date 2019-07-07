Tragically, more than 58,000 Americans were killed during the Vietnam War (1955-75). Thankfully, the vast majority of the 2.7 million Americans who fought in Vietnam survived their in-country tours of duty to return to their former lives. One of them is John Brassem.
In his class “Inside the Vietnam War: How Did We Get in This Mess,” Brassem shares stories from his tour of duty in Vietnam from early 1966 to late 1967. The class is 10 a.m.–noon on Tuesday, July 9 at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda.
Brassem is a Dutch immigrant who attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine, on a U.S. Air Force (USAF) Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship. He is a combat wounded veteran whose interests include the Vietnam War, World War II and especially the Dutch experience in that war, and the U.S. Civil War. He holds a master’s degree from New York University and is the author of various publications on diverse topics.
Graduation from Colby College earned Brassem his bachelor’s degree, the single gold bar of an Air Force second lieutenant and orders to Vietnam.
Brassem’s first experience in Vietnam was when he landed at the sprawling Republic of South Vietnam Air Force Tan Son Nhut Air Base. During in-processing, Brassem received inoculations, fatigue uniforms and an M-16 rifle, and was reassigned to an A-1E Skyraider squadron based at the Republic of Vietnam Air Force Base at Pleiku, he said.
“During my first day at Pleiku, my welcome included being driven past a MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) unit where the bodies of those killed in action during a battle at Dac To were laid out awaiting processing,” Brassem said.
The aftermath of that battle wouldn’t be his last up-close-and-personal experience with the horrors of war in Vietnam. Pleiku was regularly attacked and sometimes overrun by the Viet Cong during Brassem’s tour of duty.
“I was a pilot and hadn’t been trained how to use an M-16 rifle, although I had been issued one, making it difficult to help defend the Pleiku Air Base when the Viet Cong overran it, despite the heavily armed MPs (Military Police) defending it,” Brassem said. “After these attacks, the base would be littered with the bodies of the Viet Cong attackers.”
“You never truly know what is going to happen tomorrow. You’re never sure if you’re going to make it home. You could get shot, blown up by a mine or killed in hand-to-hand combat. Everyone was just trying to get out of there alive,” he said. “I lived in a tent with 11 other guys and at night the sirens would go off and you raced for the bunker where you stayed in fetid water with rats and such — all of which contributed to later health problems.”
Despite the death and destruction surrounding him, the specter of his own potential death, and the filth and deprivation, Brassem took something positive away from Vietnam.
“The best thing in Vietnam was the relationships you develop. Everyone looked out for everyone else, which isn’t necessarily the case later when you return to civilian life,” Brassem said. “It teaches you to get along with anybody because everyone has the same goal — to get out of there alive. Person-to-person and man-to-man relationships were great, but after that it went downhill.”
For more information or to register for “Inside the Vietnam War: How Did We Get in This Mess,” call 941-505-030.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.