PORT CHARLOTTE — There aren't many opportunities to learn about how to become a cop, an auto mechanic, install drywall, register voters and operate a grill at Waffle House.
Yet, over 40 employers were offering these opportunities and more Wednesday for Charlotte Technical College's job fair. They were met with 200-plus job seekers, and organizers were pleasantly surprised to see more of the public than in previous years.
"It gives potential employers a variety to choose from ... (and) students an opportunity to see what jobs are out there," said Maureen Watts, the assistant director of Charlotte Technical College.
Employers included the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, who was looking for part-time paid poll workers, and Charlotte County Fire & EMS, who was looking for fire medics, firefighters and EMTs.
"It's pretty intimidating," said Hannah Dipronio, a dental assisting student at the college. This was her first time attending a job fair, and though she is peeking at all her options in the health field, she wants to "help people with their smile."
"There are a lot of jobs, but (the applicant) may not have what the employer is looking for," Watts said, giving applicants a chance to build their skills to better suit what they want in the future. "They're looking for their next great job."
The fair also gave applicants a chance to discuss a variety of career options, like when culinary arts students spoke to Charlotte County Fire & EMS Lt. Kenny Coblentz, who has been a firefighter for over 25 years.
Other applicants, such as criminal justice student Alexis Genna, were looking for internships to help build experience.
"There is a lot of potential," said Christina Faro-Pilliteri with the Society for Human Resource Management. Though many of the students need to build on their life skills through volunteer work, further education and work experience, she said the fair helps give these students an idea of what potential employers want.
The school offers programs for both high school students and adults to enhance their skill sets in anything from baking and pastry arts to HVAC technology to cosmetology.
If you missed this fair, don't worry. Charlotte Technical College has these job fairs each semester, with the next one slated for the spring. Though an official date hasn't been scheduled, Watts said these fairs typically take place nine weeks before graduation.
For more information on Charlotte Technical College visit: charlottetechcollege.net
