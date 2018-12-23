Travelers heading out for the holidays got some unexpected high-fives and cuddles from therapy dogs visiting the Punta Gorda Airport Saturday afternoon.
Fansee, an English Cream Retriever, and Chick, a Chihuahua, were dressed up in Christmas outfits as they visited the airport to alleviate some of the stress of traveling and spread holiday cheer.
“It’s absolutely wonderful, especially during this hectic time of year to bring a smile to everyone’s face,” said Niki Dutton, petting Fansee with her daughter just before leaving for Milwaukee. “I just wish they could come on the plane with us.”
Fansee’s owner, Kim Corby, of Therapy K9’s of Southwest Florida, said the group tries to come to the airport about twice a month during season. She’s been doing therapy for 25 years, and takes her three dogs to hospitals, schools, dependency and criminal court, and even the local prison.
“I try to do something every day with one of my dogs,” she said. “I can’t even describe how rewarding it is to see people smile, change their day.”
Hope Taylor-Epstein has been a team with Chick for 10 years. Aside from the airport, they do most of their therapy work at hospitals. She got Chick as a rescue at three months old, and her vet told her right away he had a special soul, and she needed to do something with him.
“He’ll paw on a door if someone needs him,” she said. “They have to have that gift.”
She said Chick is a good “ambassador for the breed” of chihuahuas, who don’t all have his calm demeanor and compassion.
“People who carry them like accessories, they don’t get the confidence he has,” she said.
Passengers young and old were excited to see and pet the dogs as they made their way through the terminal.
“It’s good to see a dog that is a therapy dog, and not just someone’s dog,” said Melvin Brown. “It’s lovely.”
