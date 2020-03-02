PUNTA GORDA — Growing up, Mary Falcone saved up her allowance and did extra chores around the house for the thing she really wanted: a doll.
She collected dolls growing up, but gave her collection away after she got married. Falcone then started collecting again in the 1980s, rediscovering and sharing her love of dolls with fellow members of the Port Charlotte Doll Club.
Falcone’s story isn’t very unusual, though. Many members of the Port Charlotte Doll Club said their love of dolls stemmed from fond childhood memories, with a small collection growing up building to an assortment of hundreds of unique dolls.
Dozens of club members had a small portion of their collections out on display Saturday at the club’s 36th annual Doll & Bear Show and Sale at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Falcone had classic Madame Alexander’s, where others had antique, fragile dolls or modern dolls, even a variety of dolls ranging from antique to modern to the standard Barbie that’s in many little girl’s toy collection.
Merle Romer, the president of the Port Charlotte Doll Club, brought roughly 50 dolls from her collection of 1,000-plus dolls. She started collecting after her kids moved out in the ’90s, beginning at flea markets fixing up Cabbage Patch Kids, but morphing into antiques. And even though she was looking to downsize Saturday, she couldn’t help but buy a baby doll that struck her fancy that she named “Sammy.”
“It’s a very artistic, good hobby,” Romer said, respecting the sculpt and the craftsmanship that goes into the dolls’ faces.
Meanwhile, local doll doctor Betty Trussell was looking at a teddy bear from 1910 that had chipped button eyes and a few tears from being a fun toy over the years. Sisters Helen Dickinson and Hope McFarlane brought in the bear to not only see if they wanted it to be repaired, but to also find out its origin.
Trussell started repairing dolls over 35 years ago, originally from reproducing antique dolls that she thought she would never be able to afford. As the first president of the Port Charlotte Doll Club, she then started repairing the dolls of fellow club members as when the club was first formed in 1983.
The Port Charlotte Doll Club has its next meeting from 10 a.m. to noon March 19. If you are interested in joining, or want to learn more about dolls, contact Holly Hamm at HollyHamm70@gmail.com.
