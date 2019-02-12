Tempest Night Tattoo Studio in Port Charlotte opened in 2015 and it’s a one-man show, owned by Steve Burnett, who specializes in custom tattoo designs. The business often covers up other unwanted body art to make customers feel comfortable again.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) The location has changed. My artwork has gotten better too.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) Just me.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) Cover ups are real popular but I can do anything.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) Always having to come up with new ideas and designs.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) I think it has a lot to do with how I make people feel comfortable.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Make sure it’s something you really want to do… Because it becomes your life.
Q.) What does the future hold for your business?
A.) I won’t know until I get there. But there is nothing in the way for sure.
