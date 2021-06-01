Car thieves have found a new way to steal your vehicle.
They can duplicate the signal of your key fob, which automatically opens and starts the vehicle.
The Punta Gorda Police Department issued an alert and also provided a Youtube video showing how the criminals execute this crime.
Lt. Dylan Renz, spokesperson for the PGPD, said vehicle thefts in Punta Gorda have continued to increase. In March there were three vehicle thefts and 28 burglaries.
As of Friday, a total of seven vehicles have been stolen, with more burglaries.
"This is a lot for us," he said.
All of the thefts occurred because the owners left their keys in the vehicles. However, there is a new brand of high-tech thieves who use technology to their advantage.
"The key fob is constantly broadcasting a signal that detects your vehicle once it is close enough to the vehicle, even if the fob is in your home," the video states. "If the key fob is right near your front door, or 30 feet or less from the vehicle, a detection device will pinpoint it."
It says a second person stays nearby with a second detection device to receive the signal.
"The vehicle 'thinks' that the key fob is near the vehicle, and it allows the doors to be opened and the vehicle started...Once the vehicle has been stolen, a new fob can be programmed to operate the vehicle," it said.
A video describing this kind of theft can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk_fTTlGcMA.
Renz said the vehicle thefts committed in our area have been by juveniles from out of the area, such as St. Petersburg and Bradenton.
He said the they try car doors to see if they're unlocked. Then, they search for keys; some owners leave the keys or fob inside the vehicle. If there are no keys, the thieves rummage through the vehicle and take what they want.
He said to avoid the theft of your vehicle, even if the auto-start fob is in your home, keep it more than 30 feet from the vehicle.
"Do not keep it near the front door; keep it in the bedroom or in the back of the house," he said.
Another way to protect the fob from its signal being copied is to store it in a tin box (think Altoids mints), or wrap it in aluminum foil, or a special key fob pouch.
But just by keeping it far from the vehicle will offer protection, Renz said.
A salesperson at Gettel Toyota in Punta Gorda said customers can still order a vehicle with a traditional set of keys, or with a fob that automatically opens the door, but doesn't start it. He said this is true for the brand, plus Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge Ram.
He said the auto-start fobs are sold through what's called a "driver convenience" package.
The Port Charlotte Honda dealership also offers traditional key fobs.
Some foreign cars, however, do not offer the automatic fobs.
According to various websites, Germany and a few other European nations have laws which prevent the remote start feature from being factory-installed in new cars.
These laws are primarily related to environmental regulations designed to avoid car owners from idling their unoccupied vehicles for long periods of time, according to a BMW website.
BMW has never offered remote start, and apparently a number of foreign cars do not offer this feature, although there are aftermarket, retrofit starter kits being sold.
Renz said the car thieves in our area, are, so far, not using this new technology. He reiterated that vehicle owners should keep their vehicles locked, the keys and/or fobs in the house, and if the fob has auto-start, keep it more than 30 feet from the vehicle.
