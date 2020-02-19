1. Burnt Store Isles residents: Make your voice heard
The Punta Gorda City Council is calling for a straw ballot of Burnt Store Isles property owners to determine if they want to take their cable and electric systems underground.
This estimated $17.7 million project would first be paid for by the City of Punta Gorda's general fund, but later reimbursed from all 1,246 property owners in the area. The owners will have an option of paying a one-time payment of approximately $9,215, or pay an annual fee of $715 over 20 years, or $14,300 total.
Regardless of the straw ballot, the council still has the option to reject or accept the results of the ballot in making a decision.
"Council can make a decision without a straw poll," Mayor Nancy Prafke said at the Punta Gorda City Council meeting Wednesday morning. "But we as a legislative body want to hear from the residents."
Vice mayor Lynne Matthews hopes to not impose these costs on residents without a majority of at least 60% or possibly a two-thirds vote.
"This is a huge, huge chunk of change for homeowners and I'm very concerned if they got a simple majority of 51% that we're going to force this on all the residents of Burnt Store Isles that may or may not be able to afford it," Matthews said. "I think we owe it to the citizens to at least have more than a simple majority of people supporting this before we move it forward."
Prafke agreed that a simple majority was not enough. "I want to hear what the residents want."
Prafke herself is a resident of Burnt Store Isles, and is in favor of the project. However, as a representative, she told the Sun she wants to hear the will of the residents first.
"We will not impose something the community itself doesn't want," Matthews said.
These ballots will be mailed out by March 2, and must be returned to the city clerk's office, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, by 4:30 p.m., April 15.
2. Dog lovers: Your voice has been heard, but a decision has been postponed
After the Hounds on Henry Bark Shop, which was a city workshop last month, the city staff came up with three options for city council to consider.
- Option 1: Expand the small dog park by adding 70 feet of fencing, which reduces the big dog area by 5%. This would cost an estimated $3,016.
- Option 2: Correct existing ADA deficiencies like parking lot issues, accessible routes, drinking fountains, landscape trimming, accessible pavilion and accessible site furnishings. This would also add additional water fountains, benches, picnic tables and a pavilion. This would cost roughly $150,000.
- Option 3: A full redesign including park expansion, accessibility features, site furnishings, pavilions, parking and restroom facilities. This would cost over $500,000.
Council members decided to postpone a decision until they know if the park could use sales tax funds.
"This is premature," Matthews said.
But one thing is for sure: "We're certainly not going to be getting a tiki bar," Matthews said.
3. Lower speed limit could come to Tripoli Boulevard
Over the years, traffic on Tripoli Boulevard in Punta Gorda has worsened because cars can't make a left turn off Madrid into U.S. 41. This leaves them having to go down Tripoli Boulevard to get to Monaco, where a left turn light is available onto the highway.
A Florida Department of Transportation representative stated in a Feb. 5 council meeting that the agency won't change its mind to allow a left turn at that location due to being so close to the Burnt Store Road and U.S. 41 intersection.
Residents of Tripoli Boulevard spoke to city council Wednesday morning, with one resident wanting to express his concerns "before we have an accident."
After discussing the issue, city council members are considering lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Tripoli Boulevard, as well as implementing signage that says "No commercial trucks" and "Local deliveries only."
The next Punta Gorda City Council meeting is 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 at 326 W. Marion Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.