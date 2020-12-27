An inmate at the Charlotte County Jail died by suicide the day after Christmas, police said.
Doug James Gow, 57, was booked into the jail on Dec. 23 on a petty theft charge. He is listed as homeless on a booking report.
He was found unresponsive, alone in his jail cell with a piece of fabric around his neck, police said.
Jail staff began life-saving measures as Charlotte County EMS was on its way, but efforts were unsuccessful, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail.
This is the third jail suicide in the past two months.
In October, an Englewood man accused of child molestation was found dead in his jail cell the morning of his criminal arraignment with fabric around his neck.
In November, a 25 year old woman died two days after being booked into the jail on drug charges. She was “found unresponsive in her cell” on Nov. 22, and died five days later at a hospital.
There is currently an open lawsuit filed against Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Corizon Health, the jail’s medical provider, regarding a Charlotte County Jail inmate who jumped to his death in 2016.
David Szakalos' wife, Susan, filed a lawsuit regarding negligence in the death of her husband.
Gow’s next of kin has been notified, CCSO said, and Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating.
