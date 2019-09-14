PORT CHARLOTTE — It wasn’t so much of a grand opening, but more of a party.
Dozens of residents, young and old, poured out the front doors of Trulieve’s new Port Charlotte location Friday morning. Many seemed happy, excitedly talking about the store.
The store, located at 4120 Tamiami Trail, was slated to open at 10 a.m., but inside 74 patients had already checked into the store’s waiting room, patiently waiting to go into the actual store.
“At first people were shy about it,” said Port Charlotte resident Toni Alfonso. “Now everyone’s laughing, and you’ll meet a new friend.”
This being Port Charlotte’s third medical marijuana dispensary to come since May, Alfonso thinks “this has been the best year.”
“It’s wonderful to see people have access,” she continued. Just the day before, Curaleaf opened its Port Charlotte location, and VidaCann opened its doors in May. All three also offer online delivery.
Trulieve celebrated its 32nd store opening by granting a 25% discount on all in-store products.
“Florida’s market is growing at an unprecedented rate, with hundreds of patients joining the registry daily, seeking a natural, effective form of relief for their ailments,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “As a significant portion of our patients are in Southwest Florida, we’re excited to open the doors of this Port Charlotte dispensary to not only provide access to patients in Charlotte County, but to bring relief to patients that may not have been able to make it to a physical storefront in the past.”
The company also has stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Bradenton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.