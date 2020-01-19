Fourth-grader Taylor Grace Anderson remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as wanting to help "everyone to be able to go places without getting the stink eye."
Students were tasked with writing about how the activist's teachings still influence our society and youth 50 years after his assassination.
Anderson wrote in her first-place essay that King wanted to help everyone "get money, education and a place to live. Just think, a guy you've never met before is trying to help everyone get those things."
The Blanchard House Museum had its 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast Saturday at Punta Gorda Middle School. Charlotte County School Board members, City Council members, Charlotte County commissioners, U.S. representative candidate Allen Ellison, members of the sheriff's office and police department and various residents came not just to commemorate King's messages, but the kids who wrote essays honoring the late civil rights activist.
"We are here to celebrate life," said last year's Charles Bailey Spirit of Achievement recipient Eunice Wiley at the breakfast. "King's words led the civil rights movement and helped change American society."
Even though it's hard to not think of "I Have A Dream" when thinking about King, Wiley noted that King gave hundreds of speeches throughout his lifetime.
"King may be a national hero whose birthday we will commemorate on Monday, but to many he remains a one-dimensional hero, the vast body of his work unknown," Wiley said. "To the vast majority of Americans, he's defined by one speech, and one letter. His ideas, his hopes, his dreams for our country don't get the attention they deserve."
During the breakfast, Wiley played clips from two of King's other speeches, "Our God Is Marching On" and "A Time to Break the Silence."
"A time comes when silence is betrayal," King spoke in the later speech, which happened in 1967 regarding the Vietnam War. "The war was doing far more than devastating the hopes of the poor at home ... We were taking the Black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them eight thousand miles away to guarantee liberties in Southeast Asia which they had not found in southwest Georgia and East Harlem. And so we have been repeatedly faced with the cruel irony of watching Negro and white boys on TV screens as they kill and die together for a nation that has been unable to seat them together in the same schools."
Yet, Saturday morning, "all different races, ethnic groups, old and young" came together to celebrate King, Blanchard House executive director Martha Bireda noted. "This is what King would've wanted ... It's beautiful."
City council member and essay panelist Jaha Cummings was particularly proud that essayists this year highlighted how they apply King's message to their own lives.
"(King) taught me to like everyone whether I like them or not," said high school winner Jacob Yelton from Crossroads Hope Academy. "And everyone is my equal."
Yelton's teacher, Jerome Evans, admired King's commitment to change regardless of what would happen to him. "He was willing to sacrifice his life so people could live fairly."
High school winner Madison Miller wrote about how King's teachings inspired activism today, such as with Leymah Gbowee, who led a woman's nonviolent peace movement that helped stop the second Liberian Civil War.
Dr. Juan Rivera, a family physician with Millennium Physician Group, received the George Brown Humanitarian Award this year. Brown was an African-American entrepreneur from the 1900s who Bireda noted as Florida's first equal-opportunity employer. Brown is commemorated on a mural on the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse at 226 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
To learn more about African-American history and culture in Charlotte County, visit the Blanchard House Museum at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Punta Gorda. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.BlanchardHouseMuseum.org or call 941-575-7518.
