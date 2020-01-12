In the days before the next legislative session, local lawmakers told the Sun they support bills protecting our water.
They also filed bills impacting the economy, families, immigration, healthcare, the environment, local control, and more.
Their bills are among 3,000 filed so far from across the state this legislative session.
A little more than 3% of those bills, or 106 and counting, were filed by our state legislators: Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow), Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte) and Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota).
House members are only allotted six policy bills. Senate members can file as many policy bills as they please. Both state representatives and senators can file unlimited funding requests, according to Grant.
“We continue to learn about challenges all over the district and exercise common sense and look for ways to build solutions,” said Sen. Ben Albritton. “The district has been very supportive of me and our team and I want to say thank you.”
Water Quality
Albritton is mainly focused on water quality this session.
With his district not only including parts of Charlotte and Lee, but also Polk and Okeechobee, “the challenges we have with Lake Okeechobee and water quality are paramount,” Albritton said. “It matters.”
Though Albritton says challenges at the south end of the lake have been “essentially solved,” focus has now turned to the north end.
Albritton has filed a slew of his own water bills, first with SB 690, which would require the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to conduct a comprehensive needs-based overview of the state’s water resources.
Another bill, SB 1042, will create the Nature Coast Aquatic preserve within Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties “so that its biological and aesthetic values may endure for the enjoyment of future generations,” the bill states.
The bill would protect about 400,000 acres of seagrass habitat, Albritton said.
Buchanan filed two appropriations bills totaling over $1.8 million for updated waste and stormwater system development. Specifically, one bill asks for $875,000 to go toward North Port Warm Mineral Springs and sewer utilities, while an additional million in another bill would go toward a Venice new water booster station and system improvements.
Economy
Two bills filed last year to deregulate businesses were refiled this year.
First, Grant refiled HB 3, or his Preemption of Local Occupational Licensing bill. The bill prohibits local governments from imposing certain occupational licenses, such as for painters and tile-pavers, and instead have this licensure determined by the state if the license is deemed necessary to public health and safety.
HB 3 passed in the House last year, but died in the Senate Community Affairs committee.
The bill went through many revisions after it was originally filed, and in the end “morphed into a bill that has much less impact,” Grant said. Nonetheless, the bill, if passed, will “help people who have that skill level to work from one jurisdiction to the next without being encumbered by local licensing regulations,” Grant told the Sun last month.
Secondly, Gruters refiled his Sales and Use Tax bill, or SB 126. With this bill, internet sales would be subject to the same taxation and regulations as brick and mortar stores.
If passed, SB 126 would provide “convenience for the consumer,” Gruters said, remitting taxes back to the state rather than having people going online and filling out a form.
This would apply to any retailers conducting 200 or more sales or having sales exceed $100,000 delivered within the state.
“It’s not a new tax. We’re just changing the way we collect it,” Gruters said. “It’s one step we can take to level the playing field for local retailers who are getting crushed by these out-of-state and foreign-based retailers.”
So far, the Commerce and Tourism Committee voted favorably for the bill back in October. The bill has since moved onto the Finance and Tax Committee.
Additionally, one of Albritton’s bills proposes working with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to implement broadband infrastructure projects to make sure more Floridians are connected.
“Being connected in today’s world matters,” Albritton said. He hopes this will “give us some relief to a dismal broadband experience.”
The Environment
Cigarette butts are the largest pollutants of our beaches.
Of the six trillion cigarettes smoked annually worldwide, up to two-thirds of the cigarette butts are littered, according to the World Health Organization.
Gruters wants to change that. SB 670 would allow counties and municipalities to ban smoking on public beaches and parks.
“There’s nothing more disgusting than kids playing in the sand and pulling up cigarette butts,” Gruters said. “People use it as their own personal ashtray.”
The bill would also ban smoking in state parks. The Department of Environmental Protection will determine rules and penalties for smoking in parks. Then, these fines will be paid to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s State Game Trust Fund.
Gruters also filed a bill, SB 1450, that would increase civil penalties for pollution.
The bill increases the range of fines from $500-$5,000 to $750-$7,500.
“We have to attack environmental problems we have from all sources,” Gruters said. “One of the worst culprits is the local government routinely dumping raw sewage into waterways ... the government should be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
Family
There are 6,005 licensed foster homes statewide, as of November 2019. These house approximately 7,700 kids, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.
More children, 12,482 statewide, are placed with approved relatives and non-relatives.
It can be difficult enough taking in another child, especially if returning to their family is still up in the air.
Buchanan wants to make things easier for these families and foster homes with HB 853. The bill would open up state parks to out-of-home caregivers, foster families and organizations that serve these families.
“With a large majority of out-of-home caregivers (in) my district being seniors on fixed incomes, finding affordable entertainment for the children they have taken into their home can be a challenge,” Buchanan said. “Therefore, through the waiving of fees of state parks, foster families across the state will be able to get out of the house and experience Florida’s incredible natural wonders.”
Dogs
During Hurricane Irma, the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control director reported that many pets were left chained to trees and parked cars while the owner fled to a safer area.
At the time, 49 dogs and two cats had been rescued by animal control officers.
Gruters filed a bill, though, that would make tethering dogs during a natural disaster classified as animal cruelty. The first degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine up to $5,000.
“I’m not saying they have to bring their dog with them,” Gruters said, who hopes to get a dog of his own soon. “I want to give them a fighting chance.”
“It’s inhumane when the water rises to put them in a position where they have no chance to survive,” Gruters continued.
Healthcare
Being in the emergency care industry, Grant is focusing on health care.
One bill came from Grant’s own personal experience of receiving an exemplary health provider recommendation due to his ties in the industry.
“If you go to have surgery or a procedure done, you don’t know as a (regular person) going into it who is better,” he said.
The bill, HB 763, requires hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to submit patient safety survey data. The survey would basically ask medical staff if they would have their own families treated in their facilities for various medical needs, such as a heart attack or stroke.
This would “get the public more information on how the hospitals operate and how patient care is performed at those hospitals,” he said.
“If a nurse or a doctor or technician in a part of the hospital says they’d never send their family here, that should tell people something,” Grant said.
The answers, though published online, would remain anonymous, Grant said.
Immigration
To enforce immigration laws, and deter those who have been deported from coming back, Gruters is trying to make reentry a third degree felony.
“You’ve been deported five or six times with no penalty. What’s going to make them not come back another time?” Gruters asked.
He said the law is a “deterrent to make sure people don’t continue to get deported and sneak right back in.”
