PORT CHARLOTTE — What can you make with three socks, some rice, rubber bands, hot glue, and a little bit of creativity?
Apparently a gnome.
Not the typical garden gnome, though they do resemble each other. These are soft gnomes that sit in your house with an oversized head and a button nose.
Creative Crapola, a craft and repurposing store in Port Charlotte, teaches residents every few weeks how to make their own gnomes. Customers Amiee Fleahman and her daughter Madison, 8, came in Saturday to make gnomes for the second time.
"All she's been talking about is doing this," Fleahman said. They currently have their gnomes, unnamed, sitting on their fireplace at home.
And though the two had an initial plan of creating St. Patrick's Day gnomes, the actual character and look of the gnome changed frequently as the socks came to life.
With braids, a beard, a sock with pizzas on it, a leprechaun outfit sock, butterfly wings, and bunny ears, Madison made a "Fairy Bunny Gnome." She said her gnomes bring her good luck.
"None of them are ever going to be the same," Fleahman said.
Creative Crapola not only works with socks. The store, which opened in October, turns old furniture and odd finds into art, such as using a pasta measurer to make a dragon fly, or bed frames into benches. They particularly enjoy refinishing furniture so antique pieces don't end up in a landfill.
"Old furniture has stories to tell," DeYoung said. And even though the two have a general plan when they start with a piece, it always "morphs as you make it."
"We want to take that craftsmanship (from vintage furniture) and add to that story," DeYoung said.
They want to inspire others to do the same, in little ways with these gnomes but also encourage patrons to bring in stuff they think can be turned into something useful.
"This gives them an opportunity to try it," Wood said. "We want them to get creative."
Creative Crapola will have additional gnome making classes from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 and 25. There will also be a class on how to make scented bunny satchels for Easter from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, and a unicorn spit stain class from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 30.
To learn more information about Creative Crapola or making gnomes, call 941-613-1333 or visit their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CreativeCrapola.
