Summer camp in Punta Gorda is not like the camp of your youth.
This one takes place mostly on and in the water. It is run by Gulf Shore Sailing, a nonprofit organization that offers summer sailing classes to youths ages 8 through 17.
Its instructors also teach adults when the summer camp sessions end.
Founded in 2014 by David Blair and Tom Cavanaugh, Gulf Shore Sailing's mission statement includes: "We believe sailing is an adventure for a lifetime."
In May, board members and volunteers gathered at the room the organization rents at the Bayfront YMCA, to talk about Gulf Shore Sailing's upcoming summer camp whose classes begin June 9.
Later, the group walked over to the fleet that will soon be enjoyed by young sailors.
Because Gulf Shore Sailing has been a good steward of its finances, which come from donations and grant money, it has over $100,000 "in assets and no liabilities," revealed David Johnston, who takes care of the organization's business, such as tax filings and grants.
There are some 21 boats of five different types, ranging in 8 feet to 15 feet in length.
"All boats are basically new now," he said.
Some vessels are stored on racks against the Y building, and others, including the rescue boats, are in the basin at docks behind the Punta Gorda Boat Club building.
Beginning June 9, laughter and excitement will permeate the air as kids ages 8 through 17 learn how to rig and de-rig their boats, then pilot them around Charlotte Bay off Punta Gorda's waterfront.
At the end of their session, the youths, now knowledgeable about their boats and navigation, are given a destination and instructed to pilot to a sandy beach along the waterfront. After arriving, they are treated to a pizza party.
Safety courses are required for all volunteers, as well as background checks. A fleet of safety boats is deployed before the first sailboat is launched, and "there are always adults in the water, which is mostly knee-deep," Johnston said, laughing.
Bob Brasher, who is part of the volunteer team, explained, "There are usually two or three U.S. Certified instructors plus three to five adult volunteers who work the safety boats following the children, and giving them advice. In addition, we have four to six junior ambassadors who work with the new students showing them the ropes."
"How empowering it is for children - mystical, even," Johnston said. "In just three days they can conquer and be on the water."
Johnston said initial reluctance among some youthful sailors soon gives way to joy and self-confidence, because the sailing course is more than teaching a child how to pilot a boat.
"You can see the change in children," he added.
Confidence-building is one of the goals of the organization. Its classes are designed to build life skills that will endure, according to the club's literature, which states: "Sailing challenges and builds confidence by taking children outdoors, out of their comfort zone, and into a world of wind and water."
"The big thing for me, is, nobody gets left behind; we're not yachties," said Johnston. "This is for the public; it's for school kids who don't have boats in their lives."
He said the City of Punta Gorda has been supportive in offering sailing instruction.
"The city wanted to see sails on the water," he said.
Brasher pointed out that Cavanaugh was on the Punta Gorda City Council at the time, and the City Council "got the YMCA to start the program."
Well, the city's mission has been accomplished, as evidenced by the enthusiasm the sailing school has gotten in the community.
Meet Savannah Welton
If she looks familiar, it's because Savannah Welton works at three Charlotte County public schools as a behavioral specialist. When she's not working with kids, she's leading her instructors in teaching kids how to sail.
Welton just about grew up on the water ... well, not quite.
"My parents sailed and were living on a boat in Key West, but they had to move on land when they had me," she said.
Her parents owned the Tiki Bar at Banyan Resort for four years. Then they migrated up to Englewood after that, but Welton never stopped sailing.
Welton grew up in this area, then went to college and returned in 2018, she said.
"I love being here and have a difficult time imagining myself living anywhere else."
After college graduation, Welton wanted "to get involved in the community through volunteer opportunities and spend more time on the water," she said. After exploring sailing programs in Charlotte County, she found Gulf Shore Sailing.
"In December 2019 our former president, Julie Jackson, warmly welcomed me into the organization and led me to work closely with our previous camp director, Don Keskula."
He led the sailing programs for several years and took Welton under his wing, she said.
"Aside from managing the day-to-day responsibilities of summer camp, Don and I also worked together to formalize our lesson plans, revise our camp schedule to make it more appealing to older students, and develop new programs so we could retain our intermediate and advanced students," she said.
After Keskula moved to Orlando, Welton took on the responsibility of being director.
When not teaching or sailing, Welton spends her free time visiting family, playing on a beach volleyball league, and solo traveling.
Professional lead the camp
The team of Gulf Shore Sailing's volunteers have hundreds of hours of time on the water. Some have captains' licenses and are qualified to operate large sailboats and vessels.
Last year, volunteers gave a total of 7,000 hours of their time.
Safety is the number one priority of the club, and lest parents be wary of leaving their child with adults, there are always two adults with a child at any one time. Also, background checks are conducted on all volunteers, and some have to know first aid and CPR.
All take online training through the U.S. Center for SafeSport - recognized by the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and the National Governing Bodies as the official safe sport organization for all sports in the U.S.
Are you ready to sail?
Registrations for the summer camp are now being accepted. This season, the eight-week program is limited to 10 children each week. "We can take more but are limiting them because of Covid; in our peak years we train up to 120 children," Brasher said.
There are scholarships available; go to www.learntosailswf.org or email info@learntosailswf.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.