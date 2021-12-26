PUNTA GORDA — TJ Thornberry, president of Thornberry Custom Builders in Punta Gorda, has been installed as the 48th president of the Florida Home Builders Association.
Following the election, accolades began to pour in from his peers.
“I am so unbelievably proud of TJ; we were both in Leadership Charlotte’s class of 2010,” said Donna Barrett, CEO of the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association.
Bill Truex, who chairs the Charlotte County Commission and is owner of Truex Preferred Construction praised his friend and colleague.
“The honor of being a leader in your industry is both heavy and rewarding,” Truex said. “To rise to this level takes years of engagement, education, giving and receiving, and networking. TJ has done all that and more.”
Truex, who was FHBA’s president in 2018-19, said Thornberry “has earned the respect of his peers and been a mentor to many. TJ will lead the Florida Home Builders Association with strength, resolve and pride.”
“TJ is the right leader for the industry in Florida and will well represent CDBIA at the same time,” Truex said.
CDBIA President Jim Weisberg weighed in as well.
“The right man at the right time has never been more relevant,” Weisberg said.
{div}Thornberry, a leader in the building industry and community for nearly two decades, was named CDBIA Builder of the Year in 2007 and FHBA’s Builder of the Year in 2019. He served as president of CDBIA in 2009 and was elected president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce in 2014.{/div}
He has been serving on the Charlotte County Building Industry Oversight Committee for more than a decade and currently serves as chair of the Punta Gorda Building Board.
He said the two biggest challenges facing builders are a labor shortage and supply trouble.
“We lost 10 to 11 years of young people coming up as apprentices and learning a trade,” he said.
He said this began during the recession when graduates “were not running to the trades or learning them.”
The supply problem has affected many aspects of the home building industry, Thornberry added.
“From the guys building windows, needing roofing materials, building garage door parts, to the cost of transportation — this affects us all.”
He said there are shortages for other things a new home needs: washers and dryers, copper wiring, PVC piping.
“These are our biggest challenges,” he said.
But there is a thriving demand and economic conditions are good, Thornberry pointed out.
“I think demand is going to be there all through the next year; there is no cooling of demand particularly in Florida and our region,” he said.
Thornberry said Southwest Florida is attracting new residents from all over the U.S. and overseas.
“Thornberry never stops working to improve himself, his business and the industry,” said Rusty Payton, CEO of FHBA. “He is a state certified licensed contractor, a licensed real estate broker and a Florida Certified Master Builder. We are all fortunate to have him lead us into 2022.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.