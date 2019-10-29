PUNTA GORDA — Did you hear it come into town on Monday? This USAF Thunderbird F-16 is parked in a hangar for the Florida International Air Show at Punta Gorda Airport. It's not the only plane you may hear this week. More sounds and sights in the skies above Charlotte County arrive today and Thursday, before the show even begins Friday. Additional Thunderbirds are set to fly in Thursday afternoon and then perform Saturday and Sunday for the public. GEICO Skytypers will be leaving messages for you to see this week also, as other performers arrive today and tomorrow. Then on Friday morning into early afternoon, it may be even noisier above Charlotte County. That's when the air show has a practice round, which isn't open to the public. Gates open Friday around 5 p.m. for the first show in the event that runs through Sunday.

INSIDE: What's it like to be the voice of the show? See page 8C. For more information on tickets and times visit www.floridaairshow.com

