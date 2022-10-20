Bruce Hoppe

Bruce Hoppe, a retired airline pilot, left, helps with a work order at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints command operation center in Port Charlotte.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Pamela L. Hommema-Malik is one of 13,000 hurricane survivors who appreciates The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteers helping those in need.

Hommema-Malik, owner of Down to Earth Apparel & Gifts in Port Charlotte, reached out for help, and the Operation Crisis Cleanup responded.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

A volunteer with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helps cut up and stack storm debris in Port Charlotte.


Lance Funn

Volunteers Lance Funn, left, and Todd Crouse load up supplies to give to anyone in need in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood or North Port at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Port Charlotte.

