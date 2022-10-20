PORT CHARLOTTE — Pamela L. Hommema-Malik is one of 13,000 hurricane survivors who appreciates The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteers helping those in need.
Hommema-Malik, owner of Down to Earth Apparel & Gifts in Port Charlotte, reached out for help, and the Operation Crisis Cleanup responded.
“Thanks and blessings to this wonderful crew of volunteers,” she said. “They even went across the street and removed a tree that had crashed through our neighbor’s roof into their living room. And they had the ingenuity to use our broken dresser to patch the whole and tarp it for them.”
Thousands of Latter-day Saint volunteers work each week from Venice to Naples tarping homes, removing carpeting, debris and damaged items, cutting downed trees, giving supplies and praying for those who lost everything in Hurricane Ian.
For the past three weeks, volunteers slept in tents near disaster relief command centers in Port Charlotte, Venice, Cape Coral and Naples.
Some mistook the volunteers camping at the Port Charlotte Bandits Football Club field on Quesada Avenue as a new homeless camp. The nearby Operation Crisis Cleanup command center at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1303 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Volunteer labor crews, wearing yellow T-shirts, gather at the church, receive a work order, pick up supplies and tools and pray before heading to damaged homes.
In the first week, there were 4,450 volunteers who completed 2,092 work orders in the region.
“These are volunteers from approximately 200 congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama,” said Lowell Fuller, church spokesperson. “As the site we coordinate volunteers, outfit them with equipment, tools and product, and match citizen’s needs with our volunteer labor crews.”
On Sunday, the team coordinated more than 800 volunteers from the church in Port Charlotte that serves Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port and Englewood. The Venice command center has volunteers from Georgia and Alabama.
The volunteer crews are using 200,000 pounds of equipment brought in by volunteers including chainsaws, hand trucks, debris sleds, wheelbarrows, tarps and other needed supplies to clean up and help local residents.
Fuller said more than 19,000 cases were logged into the crisis center database. So far, volunteers donated 83,930 hours of service for Hurricane Ian clean up. The church donated more than 150,000 pounds of supplies to aid in recovery efforts.
Additionally, church members are answering calls for disaster assistance through a crisis cleanup hotline.
“These volunteers can be in Ohio answering the phone and inputting information into the database,” said Aaron Titus, who created the Crisis Cleanup website. “In just the last week, 750 Latter-day Saints answered more than 13,000 calls.”
Mike Fowler is part of the Space Coast team. He said the Franz Ross Park YMCA in Port Charlotte allowed volunteers to take showers at the facility.
“We are weekend warriors,” said Fowler, who is a dentist and church volunteer. “We come here on a Friday and help until Sunday. We do as many homes as we can while we are here. It’s heartbreaking because we want to help so many because the needs are so great here.”
During the week, volunteers hand out supplies, diapers, water and hygiene supplies.
Bruce Hoppe, a retired airline pilot, church member and volunteer, said teams will work until November to do their part to help in the region.
“We can always use volunteers,” he said. “People who want to do tree removal, mucking, removing dry wall or other clean up can come to the Church of Latter-day Saints (in Port Charlotte) on Saturday and we will add them to a team.”
Titus said it’s normal to feel alone or lost right now during the clean up phase.
“The teams come in and help clean up the mess, but it doesn’t end for the survivor,” he said. “They are left with no walls. They don’t have a day care center anymore. They may not have money for the rent because they spent it on hurricane supplies. They are stressed.”
Titus said residents in distress should try to admit it. They should “name” the problem and stay ahead of those feelings and ask for help if needed.
“If it wasn’t overwhelming, we would call it inconvenience,” he said. “So you are probably doing it right if you are a little overwhelmed. There’s a crisis crew out there trying to help. If you need it, ask for it.”
More teams are going to serve this weekend. Anyone interested in volunteering can go to the church at 1303 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information, visit www.crisiscleanup.org.
