PUNTA GORDA — On Oct. 3 at 4:46 p.m., one Punta Gorda resident received an email informing her that her home insurance company was being liquidated.
She, along with 90,000 other Floridians, has until Nov. 1 to find new insurance for her home.
“When I read it, I thought it was a gimmick,” said Tina Mackellar, who was a customer of Florida Specialty Insurance Company for nine years. “With all the fraud going on, I did not follow through.”
But Mackellar did call her insurance company, discovering the seemingly random email to be true.
The state ordered Florida Specialty Insurance Company to liquidate Oct. 2 after the Office of Insurance Regulation found the company to be insolvent earlier this year. The Florida Department of Financial Services will receive the company for liquidation and injunction.
Florida Specialty Insurance Company declined to comment.
The Sarasota-based company has been licensed with the state since 1997, providing property and multi-peril insurance for homes and mobile homes. FSIC has approximately 90,000 policies in Florida, according to Department of Financial Services spokesperson Alecia Collins.
As of Sept. 25, more than 2,100 of those policyholders are in Sarasota County, while Charlotte County has 1,449 policyholders and DeSoto County has 324 policyholders, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.
“I was shocked,” Mackellar said, expecting to receive a letter in the mail, or a call. “I didn’t appreciate an email.”
All FSIC policies will be canceled Nov. 1. Policyholders are encouraged to contact their agent immediately to find new homeowners coverage with another company.
“Florida is in the middle of the 2019 Hurricane Season, already having dodged one Category 5 storm, and the last thing consumers need is to be left without coverage,” Collins said.
Customers will receive a check for any unearned premium, minus a $100 statutory deductible, after their policy has been cancelled, states the notice given to policyholders.
If residents cannot find new property coverage, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation will provide an offer of coverage, but customers need to contact their agent to bind the coverage. The premium might be different, but any unearned premium due back from FSIC, minus the $100 deductible, will be sent to Citizens and applied to new coverage. Information about Citizens can be found at www.citizensfla.com/floridaspecialty.
Policyholders with questions about FSIC should call 866-554-5896.
Florida Specialty Insurance Company was determined to be insolvent June 30, 2019, according to court documents.
FSIC was placed on administrative supervision under the Office of Insurance Regulation. After receiving the company’s financial statement for its’ second quarter, it was determined FSIC improperly reported some of its taxes and line items, resulting in actually being in the negatives at -$1.47 million, according to court documents.
The company experienced a “sudden and significant decrease in surplus and profitability,” with its surplus declining $14.5 million in one year, according to court documents.
The insurance company was required by law to maintain at least a $10 million surplus.
Furthermore, the company had net assets of $44 million with recorded liabilities at $45.3 million, making it insolvent.
“All of its assets if ... immediately available would not be sufficient to discharge all of its liabilities,” the court documents state.
Court documents stated allowing FSIC to continue operating would be “hazardous,” saying the company reported a pattern of loss over the past two years, “indicating it has been consistently underestimating its actual losses and failing to establish adequate reserves for its losses.”
“(FSIC), through its officers and director, moreover, continued to accept and renew policies of insurance after August 12, 2019 when they knew, or should have known that (they were) impaired or insolvent,” the court documents stated.
